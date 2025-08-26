How to watch WSU Cougars football vs Idaho Vandals

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face Idaho Vandals in a historic rivalry game on Aug. 30 at 7:10 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on the CW and available on various radio stations and apps. First-year head coach Jimmy Rogers leads a roster with 75 newcomers, aiming to build on last season's success.



The Washington State Cougars are kicking off the college football season with a classic rivalry game against the Idaho Vandals.

The opening matchup between Idaho and WSU is a historic series, a game that's been played many times before, setting the tone for the beginning of the season.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the Cougars take on the Vandals in the season opener.

What time is the WSU-Idaho game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Idaho is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:10 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-Idaho game?

The Cougars are hosting the Vandals at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

What TV channel is the WSU-Idaho game on?

The WSU vs. Idaho game will air nationally on the CW. In Seattle, that is ARC Seattle - KUNS channel 51. In Spokane, that is KSKN channel 22. In Yakima-Tri-Cities, that is CW9. Portland's CW is KRCW channel 32.

How do I listen to the WSU-Idaho game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU vs. Idaho game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

Leading the Cougars will be first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who joined Washington State after two seasons at South Dakota State, having guided the Jackrabbits to the FCS National Championship in 2023.

WSU's 2025 roster features just three returning starters and 75 newcomers, including four quarterbacks vying for the starting position: Senior Zevi Eckhaus, sophomore Jaxon Potter, freshman Julian Dugger and sophomore Ajani Sheppard.

The Cougars went 8-5 last season and earned a trip to the Holiday Bowl, the program's most wins since their 11-2 campaign in 2018. WSU has won their last 10 meetings against the Vandals, including their last matchup to open the 2022 season, winning 24-17.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Athletics and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

