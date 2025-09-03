How to watch WSU Cougars football vs San Diego State

The Brief The Washington State Cougars aim to stay undefeated against San Diego State in their Homecoming Weekend game. The game kicks off Saturday, Sep. 6 at 7:25 p.m. PT at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington, airing nationally on the CW. WSU leads the all-time series 2-1 and is led by first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers with a roster of 75 newcomers.



Coming off a season-opening win over Idaho, the Washington State Cougars look to stay undefeated in their next matchup against San Diego State.

The Aztecs enter Week 2 also with a 1-0 record, after a blowout win over Stony Brook. The Cougs hope to fend off the Mountain West rival in their upcoming Homecoming Weekend game.

What time is the WSU-SDSU game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. San Diego State is set for Saturday, Sep. 6 at 7:25 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-SDSU game?

The Cougars are hosting the Aztecs at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

What TV channel is the WSU-SDSU game on?

The WSU vs. SDSU game will air nationally on the CW. In Seattle, that is ARC Seattle - KUNS channel 51. In Spokane, that is KSKN channel 22. In Yakima-Tri-Cities, that is CW9. Portland's CW is KRCW channel 32.

How do I listen to the WSU-SDSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU vs. SDSU game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

The Washington State Cougars kicked off the 2025 football season with a 13-10 win over the Idaho Vandals, secured by a 32-yard field goal with three seconds left. The Cougs named sophomore Jaxon Potter as the team's starting quarterback, who threw for 209 yards, including a 59-yard drive after Idaho tied the game with under two minutes left.

Washington State and San Diego State have previously met three times on the football field, with the Cougars leading the all-time series 2-1. WSU beat the Aztecs 29-26 last season, and Saturday marks their first meeting in Pullman.

The Cougs are led by first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who joined the program after coaching at South Dakota State. Washington State's 2025 football roster features just three returning starters on offense and 75 newcomers.

