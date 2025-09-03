How to watch UW Huskies football vs. UC Davis

The Brief The Washington Huskies, fresh off a 38-21 victory over Colorado State, will face UC Davis for the first time in program history on Saturday. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. PT kickoff at Husky Stadium and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This matchup follows a strong performance by the Huskies, which included 177 rushing yards from Jonah Coleman and a win that extended their modern-era home winning streak to 21 games.



The Washington Huskies (1-0) will be hosting UC Davis Aggies (1-0) on Saturday, which marks the first-ever meeting between the two football teams.

The Huskies defeated Colorado State 38-21 in their season opener last weekend, led by Jonah Coleman's impressive performance of 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was 18-of-24 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown for Washington. Washington's defense limited Colorado State to 265 total yards, while Denzel Boston contributed with a notable one-handed touchdown catch.

The win extends the Huskies' modern-era home winning streak to 21 games.

Keep reading for more details on the Huskies' second game against UC Davis, and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-UC Davis game?

Kickoff for the UW-UC Davis game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. (PT)

Where is the UW-UC Davis game?

Washington will host the UC Davis Aggies at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the UW-UC Davis game on?

The Washington-UC Davis game will air on Big Ten Network, with A.J. Kanell, Marcel Reece and Alyssa Charlston-Smith calling the action. Fans can also watch the game online.

How do I listen to the UW-UC Davis game?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. It will also be available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app, the Varsity Network app, and on Sirius/XM channel 137 or 197.

Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports. Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 17-station Washington Sports Network. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

More on the Huskies

The Washington Huskies have won 21 straight home games, marking the longest home winning streak in the modern era of the school's history. Last Saturday against Colorado State, 22 players, including six true freshmen, played their first game in a Husky uniform. The team's roster is made up of 103 players from 19 different states and two other countries.

Up next

The Huskies will have a week off before heading to Pullman for the 117th Apple Cup, at Washington State on Sept. 20.

