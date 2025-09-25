How to watch WSU Cougars vs Colorado State Rams game live

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face the Colorado State Rams in Week 5 after two consecutive losses. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sep. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. Keep reading for more details about the game and how to watch it live.



The Washington State Cougars are looking for a win after coming off two losses, facing the Colorado State Rams in their Week 5 matchup.

The Cougs and future Pac-12 Conference member were both beat out by the Washington Huskies this season, and each team is looking for revenge after suffering losses last week.

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs Colorado State football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-Colorado State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Colorado State is set for Saturday, Sep. 27 at 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-Colorado State game?

The Cougars will travel to Fort Collins, Colorado to take on the Rams in Canvas Stadium.

What TV channel is the WSU-Colorado State game on?

The WSU vs. Colorado State game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

The Cougars are led by first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers and quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and also rushed for a touchdown in last week's Apple Cup game.

Now with a 2-2 record after losing 59-10 to North Texas and 59-24 against UW in back-to-back games, the Cougs are looking to get back in the win column before their bye week. Then, they have another road game against No. 13 ranked Ole Miss.

The Cougars will meet Colorado State for the third time in the last four seasons, with WSU leading the all-time series 2-1. Their most recent meeting was in 2023, with the Cougs beating the Rams 50-24.

