How to watch WSU Cougars vs No. 4 Ole Miss game live

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9:45 a.m. PT in Oxford, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, with radio coverage available on the Washington State Sports Network. The Cougars aim for their first Top-25 win since 2023, following a victory over Colorado State.



The Washington State Cougars are coming off their bye week with a tough matchup against No. 4 ranked Ole Miss on Saturday.

The 3-2 Cougs take on the undefeated SEC opponent on the road, seeking their first win over a Top-25 opponent since beating No. 19 Wisconsin in 2023.

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs Ole Miss football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-Ole Miss game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Ole Miss is set for Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9:45 a.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-Ole Miss game?

The Cougars will travel to Oxford, Mississippi and take on the Rebels at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.

What TV channel is the WSU-Ole Miss game on?

The WSU vs. Ole Miss game will air on the SEC Network.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

The Cougars are coming off a 20-3 road win over Colorado State, a crucial victory after falling to the Washington Huskies and North Texas Mean Green in back-to-back weeks.

Following this week, the Cougars have another road matchup against a ranked opponent, playing No. 19 ranked Virginia on Oct. 18.

