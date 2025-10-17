How to watch WSU Cougars football vs No. 18 Virginia game live

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face the No. 18 ranked Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the CW, with radio coverage available on the Washington State Sports Network. Cougars aim to rebound from a loss to Ole Miss, led by quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and coach Jimmy Rogers.



The Washington State Cougars are continuing their road trip, this time stopping in Charlottesville to face the No. 18 ranked Virginia Cavaliers.

This marks the Cougars' third straight away game, after losing 24-21 in a hard-fought battle against No. 4 ranked Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Virginia owns a 5-1 overall record and are currently ranked 2nd in the ACC.

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) passes against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs Virginia football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-Virginia game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Virginia is set for Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-Virginia game?

The Cougars are heading to Charlottesville to face off against Virginia in Scott Stadium.

What TV channel is the WSU-Virginia game on?

The WSU vs. Virginia game will air on the CW.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

The Cougars enter their second straight game against a Top 25 ranked opponent, entering the matchup with a 3-3 record with wins over Idaho, San Diego State and Colorado State, and losses to North Texas, Washington and Ole Miss.

The Cougs are led by quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who has thrown two passing touchdowns in all three of his starts this year, and first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers. Washington State's next game after Virginia is at home against Toledo on Oct. 25.

