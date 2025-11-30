Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Chance of Showers by Monday Evening

Published  November 30, 2025 8:50pm PST
Seattle weather: cloudy and cold start to the work week

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - Another chilly night ahead for much of Western Washington as lows drop into the 30s once again.  Some locations will see some morning frost Monday as morning lows near freezing. 

Overnight lows around Western Washington.

Another chilly night ahead for Western Washington with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Much of Monday will be cloudy and cool with highs again only reaching the mid to upper 40s.  Light rain will increase by the evening and through the overnight hours. 

Increasing showers Monday evening.

Increasing clouds overnight with rain by Monday evening. 

Tomorrow marks the beginning of December!  It's typically one of our coldest and rainiest months.  Average afternoon highs are usually in the mid to upper 40s with almost 6" of rain during the month. 

December weather stats.

December is typically one of our coldest and rainiest months. 

Some chilly days ahead for the 1st week of December. Better rain chances are forecast by next weekend in the lowlands with light snow possible in the passes.

The extended forecast for the Seattle Metro area.

A cool start to December with some light rain chances. 

