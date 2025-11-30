Seattle Weather: Chance of Showers by Monday Evening

Another chilly night ahead for much of Western Washington as lows drop into the 30s once again. Some locations will see some morning frost Monday as morning lows near freezing.

Much of Monday will be cloudy and cool with highs again only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Light rain will increase by the evening and through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of December! It's typically one of our coldest and rainiest months. Average afternoon highs are usually in the mid to upper 40s with almost 6" of rain during the month.

Some chilly days ahead for the 1st week of December. Better rain chances are forecast by next weekend in the lowlands with light snow possible in the passes.