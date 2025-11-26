Shooting in Pierce County, WA sends nearby schools into lockdown

The Brief A shooting in Pierce County prompted lockdowns at multiple nearby schools, and two suspects are on the run. One person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries, and a vehicle had its windows shot out. Franklin Pierce High School, Ford Middle School and Midland Elementary School remain on lockdown until authorities give the all-clear.



A shooting in Pierce County sent multiple nearby schools into lockdown Wednesday morning.

What we know:

At around 10 a.m., a person was shot and injured in the Midland area along 104th Street East, near Ford Middle School.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said there was an altercation involving a homeowner and multiple people in a vehicle, resulting in the homeowner being shot. A male and female suspect are now on the run.

A vehicle had its windows shot out, and the homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Schools On Lockdown

Franklin Pierce High School and Ford Middle School were placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. as law enforcement actively searched for the suspects. Students and staff are safe, but are required to stay on campus until authorities give the all-clear.

Midland Elementary School was also placed in a modified lockdown due to its proximity to the shooting.

The public is asked to avoid the scene near 104th Street East and 12th Avenue East, and people living in the area are encouraged to stay inside their homes.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.