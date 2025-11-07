Man struck by car in Bellevue, WA after illegally crossing street

The Brief A 44-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car while illegally crossing 148th Ave SE near Robinswood Community Park in Bellevue. Bellevue police officers witnessed the incident around 10:02 p.m. and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. The Bellevue police traffic unit is investigating the incident and currently does not believe the driver was impaired.



A man is recovering in the hospital after Bellevue police said he tried to illegally cross the street seconds before being struck by a car.

Officers were in the area of 148th Ave SE and SE 22nd St, near Robinswood Community Park, responding to a service call. While they were there, they saw a 44-year-old man illegally cross 148th Ave around 10:02 p.m.

They went to help the man cross the street, when a car heading northbound struck him.

The man was left with serious injuries, and authorities immediately transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The Bellevue police traffic unit launched an investigation into the incident, and currently does not believe the driver who struck the man was impaired.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

