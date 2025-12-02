Suspect dead after shooting involving officers in Seattle

The Brief Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood on Tuesday. The Seattle Police Department said the incident happened near the corner of South Othello Street and 42nd Avenue South.



Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer that happened in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 1:39 p.m. saying detectives were investigating an officer-involved shooting near the corner of South Othello Street and 42nd Avenue South.

What they're saying:

According to an update from Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes, officers responded to a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. reporting a person walking on South Othello Street towards Martin Luther King Jr. Way South waving a weapon and not wearing a shirt.

Authorities said when officers arrived, they approached the suspect and tried to negotiate with them. When the suspect advanced on the officers, they fired their weapons. One officer used a handgun, another used a rifle.

The suspect went down – still holding the weapon – and officers used a 40mm sponge round to dislodge the weapon from the person's hand, and they began to render aid.

"Unfortunately, this person has passed from their injuries," said Chief Barnes. "As you know, all of these officer-involved critical incidents are investigated by King County Force Investigation Team. So what you're seeing behind us is the scene basically being preserved so that they can come out and do a thorough and an independent investigation."

"It's also important to note that just feet from where this happened, where the person was walking towards an elementary school," said Chief Barnes. "So officers did place the elementary school on a brief lockdown. That lockdown has been lifted and that there is no further danger to the community at this particular time."

Authorities say no officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

