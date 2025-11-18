Teen struck by gunfire in South Seattle

The Brief A 17-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in South Seattle Tuesday night. Multiple cars were hit by gunfire, and police found several bullet casings at the scene. No suspects are in custody; anyone with information is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in South Seattle Tuesday night.

What we know:

It happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Adams Street around 7:10 p.m.

Police officers located a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound near 30th Avenue South and South Adams Street, west of the shooting scene. He was reportedly dropped off there.

The teen was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

South Seattle shooting scene (via SDOT)

Multiple cars in the area were struck by gunfire. Detectives also found multiple bullet casings at the scene.

This comes less than a day after another shooting in South Seattle, where a man was killed along 33rd Avenue South around 10 p.m. Monday night.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. SPD will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

