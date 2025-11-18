Seattle light rail disruptions in effect due to maintenance

Beginning Tuesday evening, some portions of Seattle's 1 Line will be replaced by bus shuttle service as Sound Transit works on completing scheduled maintenance. The same adjustments will be in place on Wednesday night.

The stretch of stations between SODO and Capitol Hill will be impacted starting around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 18. From then, bus shuttles will run every 10 minutes. Affected stops include the following:

Westlake

Symphony

Pioneer Square

Int'l Dist/Chinatown

Stadium

In addition, light rail service between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill will run every 15 minutes. Those boarding at Capitol Hill must do so on the northbound platform while those at the SODO station must board on the southbound platform.

Last trains of the night

The last train to Lynnwood will depart Angle Lake at 9:41 p.m. After this train, passengers traveling toward Lynnwood must catch a shuttle bus from SODO to Capitol Hill.

The last train to Angle Lake will depart Lynnwood at 10:12 p.m. After this train, passengers traveling toward Angle Lake must catch a shuttle bus from Capitol Hill to SODO.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.