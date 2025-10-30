Seattle police officers shoot, kill armed suspect in SODO neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police officers shot and killed an armed suspect in the SODO neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At least three officers were involved, and an attempt to disarm the suspect using less-lethal rounds was unsuccessful. The King County Independent Force Investigations Team is taking over the case.



Multiple Seattle police officers shot and killed an armed suspect in the SODO neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened near 5th Avenue South and South Holgate Street. Police confirmed the incident just after 5 p.m.

According to Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes, multiple people called 911 to report a man armed with an axe and possibly a knife.

Chief Barnes said officers responded to the scene, located the suspect, and attempted to disarm him with less lethal 40mm rounds, but were unsuccessful.

Soon after, at least three Seattle police officers fired at the suspect. He died at the scene.

The King County Independent Force Investigations Team is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Traffic is expected to be closed near the scene for an extended amount of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

