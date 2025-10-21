Driver arrested for DUI after crash in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

The Brief A 46-year-old Tacoma man was arrested for DUI after crashing on I-90 in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood Monday night. Troopers said the crash happened at 11:37 p.m. when the driver hit a barrier. The passenger, a 55-year-old Edgewood man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with unknown injuries.



Troopers arrested a driver for DUI, and his passenger is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood Monday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a driver and a passenger were traveling eastbound on I-90 from Edgar Martinez Drive when he struck a barrier on the right shoulder at around 11:37 p.m. Authorities say the roadway was blocked for three hours and 36 minutes.

The driver, 46-year-old Carlos Lozano of Tacoma, was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence and vehicular assault. He was uninjured.

His passenger, a 55-year-old Edgewood man, was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

