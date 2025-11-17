Jet fuel pipeline to SEA Airport leaks, creates spill near Everett, WA

The Brief A jet fuel pipeline near Everett leaked, but operations at SEA Airport remain unaffected, with no supply shortages reported. BP's Olympic Pipeline Company has partially restarted the system and is investigating the cause of the spill. The amount of fuel spilled is unknown, and SEA Airport is experiencing flight delays as airlines recover from the government shutdown.



A pipeline that delivers jet fuel to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport leaked near Everett, and work is underway to clean up the spill.

What we know:

The leak affected one of two pipelines that transport jet fuel directly to Sea-Tac Airport. The fuel spill is in an agricultural field several miles south of Everett, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The Port of Seattle said the pipeline issue has been addressed, and there were no reports of any supply shortages or impacts to operations at SEA Aiport.

Sea-Tac airport on June 14, 2025

BP says the Olympic Pipeline Company successfully implemented a partial restart of the pipeline system on Sunday, and is now investigating the cause of the spill.

It's currently unknown how much fuel was spilled in the pipeline leak.

Dig deeper:

While airport officials assured the pipeline spill did not cause any disruptions for travelers, SEA is still facing some flight delays as commercial airlines return to their regular schedules following the government shutdown.

As of Monday afternoon, SEA has seen 202 delays and 1 flight cancellation, according to FlightAware.

