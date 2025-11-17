Seattle airport security checkpoint 6 reopens

There is more relief for airline passengers coming to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday as security checkpoint 6 finally reopens following months of renovations.

Just in time for the busy holiday season, and days before Thanksgiving travel begins to ramp up, SEA formally reopened the checkpoint five months after previously opening a new checkpoint back in June.

What's next:

Checkpoint 6 was temporarily closed for a year for construction as part of the SEA Gateway Project, an effort to expand screening capacity and improve passenger flow through the terminal. The redesigned checkpoint adds the following:

Larger space with more efficient layout

Expanded recompose area

New furniture

Digital wayfinding

Infrastructure improvements

Enhanced security screening operations

Checkpoint 6 will have general, pre-check and CLEAR lines and is north of Checkpoint 5 at the west side of the pre-security area.

Dig deeper:

The improvements are part of the SEA Gateway Project.

