KATSEYE brings high-energy show to Seattle's WAMU Theater

While the early 2000s in America was dominated by girl groups like Destiny’s Child and Danity Kane, and boy groups like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, the 2010s and 2020s saw dwindling numbers of new groups coming into play.

As K-pop groups grew in popularity in the 2010s, American fans were wanting to see some of their own again on a bigger stage, and that time would come starting with the Netflix series, Pop Star Academy.

The talent competition reality show created as an international collaboration between record labels Hybe and Geffen Records aimed at creating a global girl group, one that would be called KATSEYE.

The six-member group debuted last summer with the appropriately titled track, "Debut," and since then they have been taking on the world.

KATSEYE introduction to the American market, with members representing numerous cultures, shows the industry that American wants pop groups and representation back.

The group comprising of Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea).

Following the global success of their song, "Gnarly," earlier this year, which garnered well over 100 million streams, a GAP ad, and a performance at Lollapalooza, KATESYE announced their first U.S. tour, and Seattle made the list with a stop at WAMU on December 9.

The group even made a surprise visit at the downtown Target for a signing event for the first 200 lucky fans in line.

EYEKONS, the group’s name for fans, across the PNW came to Seattle to see the members perform some of their most listened to songs of the year, and they showed up even in outfits based off music videos or other promotions that the girl group has done.

Young children brought by their parents were able to see the multicultural representation of the members at some of their first concerts, and it was something the members pointed out on stage as being something that made them happy to see.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Rahul Bhatt)

With three outfit changes, dancers, moving sets, and screaming fans, KATSEYE performed all the songs they’ve put out since debut, including "Time Lapse," a song for a Korean drama, and a collaboration song they did with Mattel’s Monster High franchise, "Monster High Fright Song."

Fan favorite songs that fans were looking forward to seeing included "Touch," "Gnarly," and "Gabriella," which featured heart-shaped confetti shot into the crowd from the stage.

Between sets, the members spoke to their Seattle fans, and one message they hoped to convey is that you can do whatever you set your mind to, just like they did.

The group has three stops left on their "Beautiful Chaos" Tour in California and Mexico, but they have even more to look forward to next year with a confirmed set at Coachella 2026, further showing their rising star power in the industry.

For a group built with global goals, KATSEYE’s tour success has proved they’re not just living up to the expectations, but they're surpassing them.