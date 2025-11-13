K-pop group AtHeart’s debut 'Plot Twist' proves they’re the rookies to watch

While new to the industry, K-pop group AtHeart is another group showing that you don’t need a big company behind you to make a name for yourself.

The girl group under the company TITAN Content debuted in August with their EP titled "Plot Twist," with a title of the same name.

The song immediately took off and has gained over 16 million views so far on YouTube, and earned them the title of Billboard’s K-Pop Rookie of the Month and one of the "Next-Generation K-Pop Groups".

The song’s fresh sound is a result of the group’s name and the meaning behind it.

"Because the meaning of AtHeart is connection, we thought it was very important to be able to communicate with our fans, and we talked about how we can utilize our brightness and friendliness to be with our fans," says member Nahyun to FOX 13.

With five songs, each reflecting that AtHeart style while also reflecting the latest trends in K-pop, the "Plot Twist" EP features numerous songs that have had their own virality, like the song "Push Back," another fan favorite. But "Plot Twist" was always the song the group knew they wanted to debut with.

"I think ‘Plot Twist’ was one of the songs that we first heard, and we thought that it really clicked with us as a group, and felt natural that we do it as our title track on this debut album. We actually voted on it, which makes it even closer to us as a group, because we got a say in what we wanted to do, which I think was really cool," says Michi.

AtHeart not only connects to fans through music, but also through culture, with members from Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and the U.S.

"Since we come from a lot of different backgrounds, I am still learning about those cultural differences. For me, I don’t know if it’s a Filipino thing, but for me and my friends and family, we love patting each other on the head, but when I tried that here with my Korean members, they were like, ‘No, you can't do that,'" explains Katelyn, who is from the Philippines.

While only having debuted a few months ago, the group has already made their way to the United States to promote in Los Angeles and New York, something most freshly debuted groups do not have the opportunity to do, meeting fans and industry experts alike.

"When thinking about it, my biggest concern was if fans were going to like us, but we met our fans here in LA and also in Korea so seeing them was the most surprising to us," says Arin.

Now that they continue to establish themselves in the industry following a successful debut, they are looking toward the future, which they are excited and looking forward to.

"Moving forward, in order to show better concepts and a better version of ourselves, we are going to work really hard, and because we are continuing to grow, you can look forward to good music and a variety of concepts from us," Bome says.

Their company states that their name represents that at heart, they are just like their fans, discovering who they are as they navigate life, and embracing the journey together. In a message to fans, member Seohyeon says, "We will do our best to show you newer versions of ourselves and we will continue to grow. Please continue to support us and show us much love."

