Seattle welcomes STAYC back as they launch North American “STAY TUNED” Tour

K-pop group STAYC is making their way back to Seattle this week for their "STAY TUNED" Global Tour.

The six-member group previously performed in Seattle in 2023 at Showbox SODO, and this time they are taking the stage at Paramount Theatre this Thursday.

The group has been a big name in the industry since their debut in 2020 with popular songs like "SO BAD," "ASAP," and "RUN2U," and recently released their latest single, "I WANT IT."

STAYC are no strangers to touring, but say there is a difference between the U.S. and Korean fans.

"If I were to make a comparison, the Korean fans enjoy the concert with a sense of order and unity, whereas in the U.S., rather than that, the fans express themselves more like at a festival, with lots of singing and dancing. I try to prepare the energy that suits that vibe, and also the stamina that suits that performance," Yoon tells FOX 13.

With so many viral songs under their belt, and new music released this year, the set list is an important aspect of the tour for them.

"First, we try to include the fan favorites, and there are also songs that are even better received when performed at a concert, so we try to keep those in consideration," explains Isa.

Member Seeun adds that some of her favorites to perform are "BEAUTIFUL MONSTER," "RUN2U," and "SO BAD."

Seattle will be the group’s first stop on their North American leg of the tour, and they say they are excited to see their American fans again.

"I’m so excited to go to Seattle once again! We’ll perform ‘I Want It,’ which is our new track, for the first time in the U.S., so that is a great part of our new tour," Sieun says.

As a group who has grown and evolved their sound over the last five years since debut, they’ve learned what works best for them as a group on stage, and what it is that their fanbase appreciates.

"I also realized, during this tour, that our unit performances are also crucial, and we really need those unit performances. Our fans really love it. This was the first time that we actually included these unit performances and it gives us a break during the concert, so it’s nice for us, but most importantly, our fans really look forward to it," Yoon says.

With their Seattle stop on Thursday following numerous shows in Asia between June and August for this tour, the consistent work they’ve put into the tour is normal for a touring K-pop group, but it is also something they have to balance to protect their health and well-being.

"Tours usually run on a very tight schedule, but really just meeting the fans itself gives us so much energy that it keeps us going. We get to chat with each other a lot during the tour and spend a lot of time with each other making lots of great memories. In a way it heals us and gives us the energy to keep going," says Sumin.

Fan energy is something K-pop groups have mentioned to FOX 13 many times, saying it is a driving force in what keeps them motivated.

With the growing fanbase of K-pop over the years, locally and internationally, its given music groups like STAYC even more opportunities to spread their music across the globe.

"We speak different languages, but we can definitely feel the passion and all the support coming from the fans all over the world. We’re just so thankful that they’re rooting for us," Isa says.

As they travel to the U.S. this week to begin the "STAY TUNED" Tour in North America, member J has a message to the American fans, saying, "We are performing a completely new setlist, so we're very excited about it. It’s been a while since we’ve met our fans in the U.S., so we can’t wait to see them and feel their energy again!"

The group performs at Paramount Theatre on Thursday October 2, taking the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets can still be purchased online via Ticketmaster.

