Nearly a decade into ASTRO, MJ and JINJIN begin fresh chapter as ZOONIZINI

ASTRO is one group in K-pop that all fans of the genre listen to or at least are familiar with, whether it be for their music, their ever-evolving styles, or the members themselves.

After nearly a decade since the group’s debut there have been multiple solo and sub-unit releases, and now after a lengthy full-group comeback hiatus, two of the group’s members are back with the newest ASTRO sub-unit, ZOONIZINI.

MJ and JINJIN, the two oldest members of the group, just released their sub-unit’s debut mini album, "DICE."

"MJ and I always had great chemistry within the team, and even though we're the oldest members we like to goof around. Because of that chemistry, I felt confident even before we debuted as a unit, throughout the album preparation process, and I'm really happy that we were able to show those sides of ourselves during the promotions for this album," says JINJIN.

Previous sub-units of the group had the names JINJIN & ROCKY and MOONBIN&SANHA, but MJ and JINJIN wanted to brand themselves with a name that was a little more personal to them.

"At first it was just ‘MJ&JINJIN,’ but that was too common and honestly a bit boring. We wanted something a bit more special. I call JINJIN 'ZINI' a lot, and I had the idea 'Since my name is Myung Jun, how about I go as 'ZOONI' and we can be 'ZOONIZINI'? That's how we came up with the unit name," MJ says.

The duo’s album "DICE" took a lot of planning and even more time to write and curate the tracks to fit both of their personal styles and personalities.

"We got songs both from abroad and from Korea, and we listened to a total of over 400 songs. After we discussed our personal picks and coordinated with each other, there were some songs we had to let go of, regretfully, but I think the six songs that are currently on the album are the most similar to the feel that we agreed on in the beginning," JINJIN tells FOX 13.

The title track for the album, "Some Things Never Change" stands out among the group’s discography and shows a playful side of the group’s two eldest members.

ZOONIZINI(ASTRO) - ’Some Things Never Change’ M/V

That playful side is what drew a lot of fans to the group in the beginning, and has been a constant in their career as their relationships with AROHA, their fandom name, has grown.

Not only their relationships to fans, but also each other have grown, and that personal bond was important in the creation of "DICE."

"When I was working on this album, I started writing the lyrics with the hopes of telling our story to the audience. So it's not really about how we personally connect to the message, it was more that we hoped the audience will connect with the message, because it's our story. Whenever MJ and I talk about the songs we always mention unchanging friendship. It's been almost 13 years since I first met MJ, and the circumstances have changed, but our chemistry and relationship are the same. We wanted to show that through this album," says JINJIN.

While the six-track album has a fresh sound for the duo, it has the ASTRO touch with its hopeful and nostalgic sound.

"As the two oldest members, getting to create and prepare a new concept gave us a lot of new experiences and it was so much fun. This album promotion reminded me why we have to perform on stage," MJ says.

Photo courtesy of Fantagio

As ASTRO nears their 10-year anniversary in February, this sub-unit debut strengthens the group’s bond with fans and each other, and while they may not have had an official full-group promotion for an album since 2022, ZOONIZINI, and ASTRO, are here to stay.

"Through this album I do talk about the friendship between me and MJ, and ASTRO members, but we're almost at our 10-year anniversary and our relationship with AROHA is definitely as important, so in that sense, I hope fans think it's not just ASTRO's story, it's a story that AROHA and ASTRO are creating together," JINJIN says.

The duo says they plan to release more music when the timing is right, but what is most important is their connection with AROHA.

"We're always making an effort to make time to spend together with fans, and we're going to keep making more of those moments. Thank you so much for supporting ZOONIZINI this time, and we promise to come meet you frequently with our best sides," MJ concludes.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

