EVNNE returns with fifth mini album “LOVE ANECDOTE(S),” showcasing a mature new era

Making their return to the stage with a brand new mini album, K-pop group EVNNE is still showing fans new sides of themselves through "LOVE ANECDOTE(S)," the group’s fifth release since debuting in 2023.

"Our fifth mini album, LOVE ANECDOTE(S), revolves around the theme of flirting. While our first album captured a powerful side of us and our fourth album highlighted our joyful energy, this time, we wanted to show a more mature and cool side now that we've all become legal adults. We approached this album with the mindset of attracting our ENNVE and all K-pop fans," YOO SEUNGEON tells FOX 13.

The group has shown steady growth throughout their career so far, consistently showing new sides of themselves to K-pop fans.

With their latest album, which was released on August 4, they showed new styles of music with hopes of reaching even more people as they grow into artists with more experience.

"We did get more mature, but we're still keeping the free vibes we've had since our debut, just exploring a more grown-up side of that in our new album," explains JI YUNSEO.

The title track for the album, "How Can I Do," continues the trend of the group showing a different style for every release. The versatility they’ve shown has helped them stand out in the industry and shows the group’s personality through the tracks.

"I think it's a really cool song. It has that 90s boom bap vibe mixed with a touch of jazz, which I felt suited us and the mature theme of the album well. That's why we chose it as our title track," says PARK JIHOO.

Choosing "How Can I Do" as the album’s title track has paid off, giving the group two new music show wins, an important promotional platform for K-pop groups.

The six-track album features many different styles, something for all fans to enjoy, including the member’s favorite track, "dirtybop."

"When we first listened to ‘dirtybop,’ most of our members who enjoy hip-hop and rap immediately felt like this would become one of our favorite tracks. After recording and listening to it, we felt that, since it's a genre that’s pretty rare in K-pop, it really stands out and shows a unique side of us," explains MUN JUNGHYUN.

With the release of this album and new trophies for their shelves, the group is embarking on even bigger adventures as they prepare for their second U.S. tour that kicks off in San Francisco on October 1.

"This is our second comeback since our first U.S. tour, so I think the fans who came to see us back then will be able to enjoy our new performances and see a new side of us through these new songs, which is super exciting. I’m also looking forward to visiting places we couldn't go to last time and performing for our fans there," says MUN JUNGHYUN.

As the group continues to grow in their personal lives, and as artists, they hope fans see that change as well, and hope to continue growing their fanbase of ENNVE around the world.

"I think you'll be able to see our growth and a more mature side of us through our fifth mini album. We're also really looking forward to showing the mature performances we've prepared and seeing an energetic audience. I hope we can create great memories together. Please look forward to it," concludes KEITA.

