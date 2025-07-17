KANG YUCHAN starts fresh with WAY BETTER and single “Champagne Poppin’”

KANG YUCHAN is no stranger to the K-pop industry, debuting in two K-pop groups A.C.E and UNB, but now he is on his own, beginning his new solo career with a new company, WAY BETTER, that was started by former idol group members as well.

"I had known both of the CEOs of WAY BETTER even before joining the company, and I’ve always thought that the path they were taking had been truly impressive. Both of the CEOs had been watching my work with A.C.E and often told me how much they wanted to work together someday," he says.

YUCHAN participated in the competition program The Unit in 2017 alongside WAY BETTER CEOs HELLO GLOOM and from20.

He would end up debuting with group UNB, composed of the top contestants of the show.

"I also felt that if I worked with this company, I’d be able to show an amazing side of myself to my fans as a solo artist. Furthermore, I really liked the vision WAY BETTER was pursuing, and it fit my values as well," he adds.

YUCHAN is most known for his long career as a member of the idol group A.C.E, a group who pushed the boundaries of the normal K-pop style with their unique flair with their music and concepts.

Following the end of the group’s contract with their company BEAT Interactive, and his entrance into WAY BETTER, he began discussions on how he wanted to show himself to fans as a soloist.

"Back when I had a vague idea that I might be able to perform as a solo artist, I had a desire to make music that felt much deeper and more emotional," he says, but after talking with the company CEOs and talking about strengths and what would be most beneficial to the start of a solo career, he decided to go with a pop style that to show off his dance and vocal ability.

He released his first solo track "Champagne Poppin’" on July 10.

The song was produced by HELLO GLOOM, and was a song YUCHAN was interested in.

"The vibe and nuance really aligned with me, and that is why I agreed to start my journey with this song. After the decision was made, I participated in writing the lyrics and created the song with him..The reason why I chose ‘Champagne Poppin’ is because it felt like I could express the artist KANG YUCHAN," he explains.

He says he was heavily influenced in this new beginning of his career by his former groupmates of both A.C.E and UNB.

"It surely had a huge influence on me. I promoted with A.C.E for about 8 years and spent a year, a year and a half, with UNB. I was able to experience so many things during that time, and I believe those experiences made me who I am right now. For example, the attitude on stage, and even in my life. That’s how influential those experiences and people I was with were to me," he says.

His debut, "Champagne Poppin’" combines all the talent he has been known for since his first debut. With its fun dance-pop style combined with his vocals, he shows that he is not just a group member, but can stand on his own as a soloist.

Starting fresh with WAY BETTER has put him in a position to have control over his individual style and career, alongside artists HELLO GLOOM, from20, LIM SEJUN, and YYJ, the company is becoming a beacon of hope for artists to have a successful new beginning following group activities.

He will get a chance to connect with American fans in August as he takes the stage at KCON in Los Angeles alongside the WAY BETTER members.

"The stage show will be the first time you’ll see it live. If you listen to the song a lot and come to watch me performing, it will make the perfect performance I’ve imagined. I’ll give a perfect live performance. Everyone, let’s have fun and fully enjoy the vibe. I really want you to look forward to it," he says.

While 2025 is a busy year for the artist as he navigates his solo release, work on musicals, and KCON, his goal remains the same as it always has.

"My ultimate goal is, it’s a personal goal. It is to give comfort to a fan in any possible way. An artist can’t thrive without fans, and I think fans feel the same way..saying ‘I’ll work hard’ is important, but I believe working hard is just the basics. I want to show more of myself through my promotions and share my music and work with fans," he concludes.

