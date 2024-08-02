From competition to collaboration: HELLO GLOOM and from20's path to WAY BETTER

First meeting on the idol competition show "The Unit" in 2017, solo artists HELLO GLOOM and from20, formerly of K-pop boy groups IMFACT and BIGSTAR, hit it off immediately.

While competing on the show for a spot in the winning group that would be known as UNB, the two connected with their personalities and musical tastes.

"I thought of doing something with him ever since we met for the first time. I thought we could create music together because when we talked about our musical taste we had a similar taste, and most importantly, I loved from20's vocals and the songs that he wrote," says HELLO GLOOM.

While neither made it into UNB at the end, that wasn’t the end of their partnership.

They continued to work together and eventually started WAY BETTER in 2021, an entertainment company where they could do things their own way and build their solo careers together.

"We were both from small entertainment companies. We were able to experience a lot of things of which there were some downsides that we noticed and thought that we should fill those gaps and do what we like to do," HELLO GLOOM says.

Starting their own company from the beginning, however, wasn’t easy.

First starting without an office, they eventually moved into a small room, and today they're in a building that houses a practice room and recording studio.

Their dedication to their music, coupled with from20’s love of videography, has enabled the two to grow their solo careers with their recent releases of "MAMACITA" from HELLO GLOOM," "DEMON" by from20, and most recently "Your Love," a track they did together, reminiscing on their 2024 European tour.

From sharing similar music styles and helping each other with their individual tracks, to sitting the same way and having the same mannerisms in their interview with FOX 13, the two have become more like brothers than just business partners.

However, while it is just them now, they have considered adding other artists to their roster.

"Actually, we had a meeting with various artists recently. We are also planning to produce a new artist under WAY BETTER. We are planning so many enjoyable things, so please wait for us a bit," hints from20.

But the two have a bigger goal for their company other than just having a name to produce their music under.

"We want to build a company that creates music and content that can give hope and strength to many people. We want to become a game changer in the K-pop industry. As two male artists come together and provide a vision to the K-pop industry to show what the next generation might look like, we want to build a company like that," explains HELLO GLOOM.

