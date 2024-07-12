K-Pop powerhouse ATEEZ begins U.S. tour in Tacoma this weekend

ATEEZ is one of the top groups in K-pop with their powerful performances, vocals, and stage presence, and they are bringing it all to Tacoma this Sunday to kick off the U.S. leg of the 2024 ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER].

With over 2 billion Spotify streams, 1.1 billion music video views, and a history at the number one spot on the Billboard 200, ATEEZ has made a global name for themselves since their debut in 2018.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ KQ Entertainment

Debuting in October 2018 with the album, "Treasure EP.1: All to Zero," the group quickly became a hot topic with their unique style, beginning a pirate theme they became known for with the track "Pirate King."

Their success put their company, KQ, in the spotlight as well, a spotlight that would eventually lead to the creation of their most recent boy group, xikers.

From a small company to worldwide stars, ATEEZ has shown that hard work, and creating an identity unique to themselves, is what is needed to stick out in the fast moving world of K-pop, continuing on an upward trajectory since their debut.

Following a six-week run on the Billboard 200 at the end of 2023, hitting the number one spot, they performed at Coachella earlier this year, making history as the first K-pop boy group to take the stage there, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the festival.

Needless to say, ATEEZ is a group everyone should know.

Their latest 2024 album release, "Golden Hour: Part 1," begins a new era of the group’s music.

The six-track album, led by the title track "WORK" showcases the group’s versatility in styles and storytelling.

The music video for "WORK" has received over 45 million views and has had its own viral success on social media, with clips being shared across the world.

While ATEEZ shows off their performance skills in "WORK," they are also known for their vocals, highlighting those in the track "Empty Box."

With Tacoma being their first stop on this U.S. tour, fans are eager to see what the group does with their setlist, but one thing is certain with ATEEZ - everyone, including someone who may not know a lot about K-pop, will have an unforgettable night.

The group takes the stage at the Tacoma Dome on Sunday, July 14 at 7:30 PM.

The Tacoma Dome website has details on light stick, bag, and camping rules.

