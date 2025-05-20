K-pop group idol to solo artist: LIM SEJUN begins new era with 'SUMMER'

K-pop artist LIM SEJUN is reintroducing himself to the world with his debut solo release "SUMMER" under company, WAY BETTER.

Following his time promoting with the K-pop boy group VICTON, SEJUN decided it was time to see what he could do on his own, and that meant finding a new home.

"After finishing my group promotions, I received calls from many companies before I joined WAY BETTER…but there was one thing that led me to join WAY BETTER. I liked that the two CEOs didn't focus too much on money and rather talked about dreams and future directions," SEJUN says.

WAY BETTER was founded by two K-pop idols, from20 and HELLO GLOOM who were also formerly in groups.

Their goal was to create a company where they could use their expertise in the industry to help themselves and other artists create the music they want.

FOX 13 spoke with the two CEOs in 2024 before they began adding new artists.

"LIM SEJUN is a very talented artist. HELLO GLOOM and I always looked for someone we could connect with well. A genuine person-to-person connection. After our first meeting with LIM SEJUN, we said our goodbyes and said to each other, ‘he is really kind,’" says from20, a CEO of WAY BETTER, along with HELLO GLOOM, who adds that SEJUN’s talent in dancing, singing, and acting made the decision easy.

Along with LIM SEJUN, WAY BETTER added the artists YYJ and KANG YUCHAN as well.

"I think of them as a family because we all share the ambition to move forward with our music. That's the secret of our friendship that you see on social media," he says.

During his meetings with the company, they told him they had a song just for him that they thought he would be perfect for, called, "SUMMER.’

임세준(LIM SEJUN) - Summer MV

"It was the third time meeting them, and it was the moment that I made my decision. They played this song for me and said, ‘We should do this together.’ It felt like my 20s were passing before my eyes. I also felt that I could be proud of it and feel confident when this song gets out in the world. I also tried very hard to never forget what I felt on that day," SEJUN says.

After beginning to learn how to play guitar, SEJUN says the rock sound of "SUMMER" is something he would like to continue with this solo career under WAY BETTER.

"I want to move forward and maybe try band music and other various styles of acoustic music that involve the guitar," he says, which is a big genre difference from the music he formerly performed with his group, VICTON.

Even though he just released his solo debut last week, he already has an tour in Asia approaching for the fans who have followed him over the years in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

"I think of myself as a player who can deliver endless energy to the fans on the stage, and I believe all the hard work I've put in after joining WAY BETTER has helped shape me into a more solid and well-rounded artist," he says.

While he doesn’t have any immediate plans for a tour in the United States, he does tell FOX 13 that he may have some good news for us in the future.

As he embarks on this solo journey with a new company, the people he wants to thank the most are the people who have supported him over the years.

"Thank you for your love for such a long time. I've come to be who I am through endless love, but also through pain. There was courage to push through and feelings of defeat, but in the end what stands out is the support of my fans, all I can say to you is ‘thank you.’ always thank you for what you have given to me and hope you all the best and stay healthy," he concludes.

