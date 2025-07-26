K-Drama nostalgia meets K-Pop emotion in XODIAC X-UNIT’s first EP

K-pop group XODIAC may have nine members as a whole, but four members of the group just released their first EP, "To. U" under the group name, X-UNIT.

Lex, Hyunsik, Sing, and Leo are the members in this unit, but they say X-UNIT does not have a fixed line-up.

What they're saying:

"One of the key traits of XODIAC is flexibility, and from the early days of our debut, some of our songs are performed by less than all nine members. This unit team called X-UNIT has existed since our debut, so it is not something new," says Lex.

The members say X-UNIT will give them a chance to try new styles and concepts, whether it be partial group releases or even solo.

(Photos) Courtesy of JASCO Entertainment

Image 1 of 6 ▼ X-UNIT via JASCO Entertainment

While they have had previous releases with fewer than nine members, like their songs "Lemonade" and "Lean On Me," their latest EP "To. U" is the first under the X-UNIT title, and shows a whole new side of the member’s talent.

"The genres that we really couldn’t show as a full group, that's the kind of the ones that we really wanted to try, like ballads or different kinds of pop songs in English. We said when the chance to promote as a unit came up, we wanted to try out concepts that we hadn't been able to explore as XODIAC as a whole," explains Leo.

With "To.U," the members decided to show off their vocal abilities with ballad tracks, and they led the album with their rendition of a very famous song from the popular K-Drama, "Boys Over Flowers."

X-UNIT "내 머리가 나빠서" Official MV

"I actually thought it was a joke when they said we were going to release a song from the ‘Boys Over Flowers’ series, because I had never seen it before, and after this was suggested, I actually watched the drama and thought, ‘oh yeah, I think we could pull this off’ and kind of go for the ballad, slower song,’" says Sing.

The song, translated into English, is "Because I am Stupid," originally by the group SS501.

"Through the song, our company hoped that we could introduce ourselves not just to the existing K-pop fans, but also to the broader audience who did watch the drama worldwide," Hyunsik explains.

As a unit of four rather than the full nine-member line-up, the members say they were able to show off their vocals this time around, as they were able to have more singing parts on the album.

The four-track ballad album reflects the K-drama vibe of the title and even includes a song in a couple of the member’s native language.

"I really connect with the Chinese song we did together, ‘Still Here,’ because that's the language that I grew up with, so that was definitely the song that was kind of close to my heart," says Sing.

The multinational group has been able to show their charm to fans across the world since their debut, and X-UNIT is another chance to show off their versatility in styles and concepts.

With this ballad, vocal-focused album, the members say they hope to show even more on the next release, and maybe something that has a dance and performance focus.

"This time, the four of us tried different concepts and we want to try out different unit combinations, so I hope our fans look forward to that," Leo says.

"To. U" may only have four songs, but it is the start of endless opportunities for the nine members of XODIAC to show the world who they are.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

