XODIAC’s international flair and versatility shine in 'SOME DAY'

XODIAC may be a newer K-pop group, debuting in 2023 with the album, "THROW A DICE," but they have already made a name for themselves with fans across the world.

The nine-member boy group debuted under Hong Kong-based Jasco Entertainment. Since then, they have amassed over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

With hit songs like "LEMONADE," "SPECIAL LOVE," and "THROW A DICE," the group returned with their latest EP titled "SOME DAY," on September 25.

The album, led by the track "OUR DAYS" shows a new side of the members, while also showing their versatility in musical styles.

XODIAC 소디엑 'OUR DAYS' Official MV



With this release, the members solidified their position in the industry with numerous awards.

"We promoted our comeback showcase, interviews, music shows, and Dream Concert. Thanks to that, we won two awards for ‘HOT STAGE’, two awards for ‘STAGE CHAMPION,’ and the ‘SUPER ROOKIE’ award at Dream Concert. We achieved a very good result," says member LEX.

The Dream Concert "SUPER ROOKIE" award was a special one for the members.

"X-BLISS (their fan’s name) voted for us among so many rookie groups, and we were one of the top four in the beginning. It was a valuable memory at the Dream Concert because we won first place among them," says HYUNSIK.

One thing that makes the group unique is the diversity, with members from Korea, Hong Kong, and even Indonesia.

For the foreign members, adjusting to Korean culture, especially Korean work culture as idols, took some time to get used to, but with the help of their company and other members, they were able to adapt quickly.

"For sure it was a big culture shock for me," says ZAYYAN who is from Indonesia.

He says the Korean culture is more strict than what he was used to, but he has had fun and having the help of his members was a big asset to his growth as a K-pop idol.

XODIAC, Jasco Entertainment



With "SOME DAY," the members worked on different styles of music, from fun tracks like "OUR DAYS" and "MAGIC" to tracks with a more emotional side, like "LEAN ON ME."

Their versatility is something they hope to continue to show in the future with other releases.

GYUMIN says, "we're a unique group with global charms."

"XODIAC is a full-package group because we’re international, flexible, and we’ve got all the genres in our albums," adds ZAYYAN.

They say they are looking forward to showing fans more sides of themselves in the future, and that those fans are the reason they do what they do.

"First of all, thank you so much to X-BLISS for being in our ‘SOME DAY’ activities. We'll continue to work hard to show you great performances, so please show us a lot of support and love. X-BLISS, I love you," says LEX.

