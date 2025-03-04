EVNNE’s rapid rise: The group on their concept, music, and future goals

K-pop group EVNNE has taken the industry by storm in their short time since debut.

Since they entered the scene as a group with their album "Target: ME" in 2023, the seven members have gained a dedicated fanbase worldwide, won numerous awards, and have completed a successful North American tour.

Following their last interview with FOX 13 for the album "RIDE or DIE," the members set off on their first North American tour, an experience the young group says they’ll never forget.

"I remember our ENNVEs being so welcoming and having great reactions. Especially when we did an encore, their cheers were incredible, so it’s one of the most memorable moments from our tour," says MUN JUNGHYUN.

Fans packed the venues and inspired the members in an unexpected way.

"We were honestly worried about the language barrier for our overseas tour, but seeing them enjoy our music so much and sing along made me realize that we want to study and practice foreign languages to communicate more with them. We're truly grateful," YOO SEUNGEON adds.

Once the members returned from the tour, they got to work to prepare for their next release, "HOT MESS."

"Our 4th mini album, ‘HOT MESS,’ conveys the theme of having fun in the middle of a mess and still finding joy in anything. We tried to deliver our bold and positive attitude, so it's a very energetic and powerful album," explains JI YUNSEO.

The album, featuring six tracks, was released on February 10.

The name "HOT MESS" follows release titles such as "UGLY" and "TROUBLE," titles with a negative connotation, but one that is explained by the group’s continued concept since debut.

"Since our debut, we’ve had a mischievous concept and keywords, so I think we tend to build our albums around strong and impactful themes, always emphasizing that playful side. The words may sound a little negative, but we actually want our performance and song to convey various stories with more of a positive message. So we don't necessarily consider or perceive the words negatively, but think of them as a way to express our concept and group identity," he adds.

Starting 2025 with a new album was exciting for the members, but the album release was just the beginning of an award-winning month for them.

The group won another music show award on Music Bank, as well as the Emerging Artist Award at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards.

The group’s awards and growing fanbase is cementing them in the K-pop history books as one of the top 5th generation groups.

As the group continues to promote "HOT MESS," they still hope to bring in even more new fans with the album.

"I feel like this album has a number of relatable songs, like ‘Birthday,’ ‘CROWN,’ and ‘Youth.’ All of them are easy to listen to, and I believe a lot of people can find the songs' messages convincing and relatable. I hope new fans and anyone who's never listened to us check out our new album," says PARK JIHOO.

And their goal for this year is bigger than ever.

"With the new album, we hope to go on another U.S. tour as well as maybe even a world tour visiting more countries to meet our global ENNVEs and perform for them," says KEITA.

EVNNE’s growth in the industry is undeniable and their fans, called ENNVE, are ready to see what the group has in store for them in the future.

