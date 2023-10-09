EVNNE talks debut album, time on Boys Planet, and group aspirations

Seven-member K-Pop project group EVNNE made their debut in September with the album, ‘Target: ME’.

The members, all of who were on the popular survival show BOYS PLANET, the show that produced ZEROBASEONE, were announced to the excitement of fans in the months prior to debut.

Numerous BOYS PLANET contestants have debuted or will be debuting this year in groups such as TIOT, TOZ, and ONEPACT, as well as soloists Jay Chang and LE’V.

After not making it into the show’s winning group, ZEROBASEONE, the members of EVNNE were hesitant about their future.

"To be honest, after the Boys Planet program ended, I was uncertain about receiving another opportunity, and that worried me, but thanks to the unwavering support of our fans, we were able to come together and make our debut as EVNNE. We have a lot of hidden charms that we didn't get to show on Boys Planet, so please stay tuned," says main vocalist SEUNGEON.

Other members, like YUNSEO, couldn’t believe the news that he would be debuting after the show.

"After the program ended, I didn't know what to do next and I took some time to think about whether I should continue on this path. So when I heard the news, I wasn't sure if I was dreaming or not. After that, I was thankful and overjoyed at the fact that I would be able to make my dream come true by debuting as an artist," he says.

EVNNE released their album on September 19.

"Our first mini-album and our debut album, "Target: ME" is about our will to become the target of the public's attention. We will present different facets of ourselves and deliver outstanding performances to capture people's attention," says HANBIN.

The music video for their title track "TROUBLE" has gained over 2 million views since its release.

"Our goal is to confidently perform any part of the song, no matter the time or place, and enjoy every moment on stage to the fullest," says leader KEITA.

SEUNGEON adds, "Furthermore, I hope to showcase to the world all the charms that weren't fully revealed during our time on the program and demonstrate that there are exceptional individuals like us."