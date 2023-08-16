ZEROBASEONE makes history with first album, talks about unique debut process

Formed through an idol competition show in early 2023, ZEROBASEONE is making history with their debut album.

The album, titled "YOUTH IN THE SHADE" sold over a million pre-orders, making it the most pre-ordered K-Pop album for a debut group in history.

The nine-member group was formed on the competition show, "Boys Planet". 98 K-Pop trainees from multiple countries including South Korea, China, Japan, and North America competed for a spot in the final lineup of ZEROBASEONE.

While the process of debuting through a competition program is different than most, many groups have debuted the same way, such as KEP1ER, IZ*ONE, and ENHYPEN.

"I definitely think there’s two aspects that the survival program helped us in, and I’d say in a very short amount of time, we had to improve a lot of us being on stage. That’s facial details, vocals…and I think before even debuting we felt like a family," says Matthew.

ZEROBASEONE

With the competition program ending in April, and the debut album releasing in June, the members had very little time to start preparing for their debut..

HAN BIN says, "We started preparing for the debut right after being selected because thankfully, we had opportunities to perform as ZB1."

Talking about the story of their debut album, HAN BIN explains, "During the preparation process, we tried to really focus on the concept of the album. As the title of the album ‘YOUTH IN THE SHADE’ suggests, linking youth and shade together was not conventional, and the album talks about the inner side of humans."

>> ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'In Bloom' MV

The album’s title track, "In Bloom’ has reached over 18 million views since its release. The music videos shows the dark and light sides of the members alongside the bright and retro-sounding track. The chemistry Matthew spoke about shines through as the members put on a performance that stands out as a rookie group in an industry that produces new groups every month.

The millions of "Star Creators" that voted for the winning members during the airing of "Boys Planet" has grown into the group’s fanbase now known as "ZEROSE". The groups has gained a following of over 2 million on Instagram since their account was established after the selection of members was announced.

Since their debut in late June, the group has won multiple awards including numerous first place trophies on music shows and the "K Global Super Rookie Award" at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards on August 10.