H1-KEY’s “Lovestruck" is the vibe of Summer 2025

One year after the release of their previous album, "LOVE OR HATE," K-pop group H1-KEY made their musical return this summer with their latest EP, "Lovestruck."

The four-member group, known for their fun tracks and choreography, coupled with vocal abilities, brought the fun and fresh sounds of summer to fans with the title track, "Summer Was You."

"Right after our previous release, we started recording new songs, and we fell in love with the song. As you can tell from the title of the song, we had to wait until summer to promote this song as the title track, so we took our time preparing, waited for the perfect timing, and released this song with ‘Lovestruck,’" says RIINA.

The album is the perfect soundtrack for summer, as the tracks capture the fun memories of the season.

"Since the band sound blended so well with the refreshing vibes of the song, we were able to release another refreshing and cool song for this summer as well," explains YEL.

H1-KEY(하이키) 여름이었다 Official M/V

"The first thing we wanted to convey was a refreshing and cool atmosphere to give you that summer vibe, and the title track is a refreshing yet sentimental song that looks back on our summer days. One of H1-KEY’s core identities is offering comfort and empathy and I hope people can relate to "Summer Was You" as they listen to it and reflect and reminisce about their own summer," says SEOI.

The band-style of the tracks has become a common theme with the group’s music following their previous album, while they have also gone the traditional pop route, showing the member’s versatility in music.

The album also includes the tracks "Good for U," which follows the title’s rock vibes, "One, Two, Three, Four," a sentimental pop track perfect for a K-drama, and "Let Me Be Your Sea," which has a retro style that tells a love story.

"Summer Was You" has been climbing the charts and was even ranked number four on Billboard’s "Best K-pop Songs of 2025 (So Far)," but even with that success, the group shares common goals for their activities this year.

"I hope that we win some awards as H1-KEY at the end-of-year shows..and I also want us to win first place at the music shows, because we haven’t yet with our latest comeback as of this interview. We want to win first place on national television," says HWISEO.

While they haven’t accomplished the goal of first place with the album yet, it is getting a lot of attention online as each live performance stage has received tens of thousands of views online, with fans in comments complimenting the member’s talent and high-energy performance.

H1-KEY (하이키) - Summer Was You (여름이었다) | Show! MusicCore | MBC250628방송

With it being a year since their last release, the members had similar thoughts of wanting to get back to performing for their fans during the preparation of the album, and they look forward to showing them even more in the future.

"We’re so thankful to M1-KEYs who are supporting us! Thanks to them, we have a cool promotion period during this hot summer. Let’s keep cheering each other on and let’s make this summer an amazing and unforgettable one. Love you all," concludes RIINA.

