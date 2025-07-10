New K-Pop sub-unit OX:N showcases different side of OMEGA X

Following a nearly two-year break from a Korean album release, four members of K-pop group OMEGA X have formed the group’s very first sub-unit, OX:N.

As for the unit name, Jaehan explains, "If you remove the middle line from the letter N, it looks like the number 11. We wanted that to symbolize how our unit is the line that connects the full 11-member group, which is why we chose this name."

Sub-units are a way K-pop groups show different sides of themselves or a different style of music.

With OMEGA X having a full line-up of 11 members, and with some members fulfilling mandatory military service, now was the perfect time to get back on to the music for Yechan, Jaehan, Xen, and Jehyun.

"We really missed being on stage, so I was thrilled to take on a new challenge of debuting as a unit group through this album and showcase a new side of us to our fans. Being able to dance and sing on stage again brought me genuine happiness," says Jaehan.

The unit released their first EP titled "N" on June 20, led by the title track "You," and the four members had a heavy hand in its creation.

"While preparing for the album, most of the songs were brought in by the members, and for the choreography, I even asked my dance teacher I had worked with personally. Overall, each member's participation in curating this album was much bigger," says Yechan.

OMEGA X as a whole has become known for heavy-hitting powerful title tracks, but OX:N switched it up with "N," with more easy listening and fun style, and a suit-wearing concept inspired by one of their favorite shows.

"I was personally really into the show Peaky Blinders, and Yechan watched it too. While talking to Yechan about it and also discussing it with the other members, we thought it would be cool to get in that kind of mood. The 1920s-30s English vintage vibe felt like something new we hadn't tried before, and everyone agreed it'd be a great way to show a different side of us," explains Xen.

The 5-track EP features songs of different styles, but the members say they didn’t look at any of them less than the others when it came to deciding the title track on the album.

They say some other title track candidates were "SUIT & TIE," "YOU," and "LET ME IN."

"When producing this album, we didn't want to treat any song as just a B-side, instead, we approached every song like a title track. People usually focus only on the title track, but we wanted every song on this album to be listened to and appreciated equally," says Jaehan.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: IPQ

While the other members of OMEGA X are fulfilling other duties, the four members of OX:N say the unit experience has helped them grow as artists and they hope to create another album like "N," an album that truly reflects who they are.

The unit did not promote this album on music shows like they would a full group release, but they say they have a lot of dreams and plans coming up.

"Something we're planning right now is a tour, so I believe there will be a lot of chances to meet fans from different places," says Jehyun.

And speaking on future styles, Xen says, "We've really been into house and techno genres, so if there’s an opportunity, whether it’s for the next album or through a performance, I'd love to share electronic sounds like house, techno, and moombahton mixed with EDM genres.

As the unit continues to work and waits for the return of the full group, they hope to continue to grow as artists to show their thanks to the fans who support them.

"We will keep working hard to show new sides and charms of Xen, Jaehan, Yechan, and Jehyun you’ve never seen before," says Xen.

Jaehan closes their interview with FOX 13 saying, "Thank you so much for your love and support, and stay tuned for more. We love you, FOR X!"

MORE K-POP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Meet AHOF: K-pop’s newest multinational group off to a promising start

K-Pop Star BAEKHYUN packs Seattle's WAMU for long-awaited solo show

X:IN makes long-awaited comeback with bold new sound in "Attention Seeker"

Rookie girl group HITGS aims high after debut with ‘SOURPATCH’

K-pop group idol to solo artist: LIM SEJUN begins new era with 'SUMMER'

ARAN, SIO, and SAENA reemerge as ‘ablume,’ drop new single ‘ECHO’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.