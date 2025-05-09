ARAN, SIO, and SAENA reemerge as ‘ablume,’ drop new single ‘ECHO’

Making their official re-debut, ARAN, SIO, and SAENA, formerly of K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY, who released the viral song "Cupid" in 2023, are back, now as a trio called ablume.

The members left their former company in 2023 and joined MASSIVE E&C.

This re-debut marks a new beginning for the three, who were excited to finally reunite with fans.

"We've been through a lot of highs and lows, but I feel so thankful, and also nervous, like an emotional rollercoaster, but we are excited about what is ahead," says SAENA.

The excitement of debuting once started with worry about the future for them as well.

"Sometimes I feel afraid, and sometimes I feel worried, but I have my girls, and together we can overcome everything," says ARAN.

After months and months of back and forth with their former company, the members were finally able to start fresh, and they were able to begin doing what they love once again.

"We've been practicing music all along, because we had faith in music, and we wanted to return to provide quality music to our fans," SAENA says.

They have posted new content, including covers and vlogs, over the last year online, and two weeks ago they released the live performance to the prologue of their debut, "Never Far Away."

"With ‘Never Far Away,’ we wanted to include our own personal stories and emotions, especially the feelings that we got as we went through the difficult times and struggles, but at the same time, we didn't want to be overly emotional. We wanted to make sure we calmly implement that into our song," SIO explains.

The song, while it only features the vocals of SIO and ARAN, gave the fans what they had been missing for two years, a uniqueness specific to them, showing everyone that even though they aren’t under the name FIFTY FIFTY anymore, their voices and each other are all they need to be happy and complete.

Even through the hard times they experienced following massive success with "Cupid," followed by the issues within their former company, the people that helped them through it the most, they say, were the fans.

"Throughout those moments, we were able to gain so much confidence and strength to continue moving forward, and because of the fan’s unwavering support and love, we were able to come back again as ablume," SAENA says.

While they released "Never Far Away" first, it was just a taste of what fans would get for the group’s official debut.

The debut track, titled "ECHO," released March 9 and showcased the bright style and vocals the fans fell in love with years ago.

"There's a lot of things that we wanted to say, but the most important part is that we try to discuss a lot about the music that we actually love. Through those conversations, we were able to learn what kind of inspirations we got from each other, and we were able to implement that into our song ‘ECHO,’" says SIO.

"‘ECHO,’ I believe, is our starting point. We tried to include personal stories into it. Throughout the creative process, we were able to be more brave and be more confident. So with this song, I hope that our fans or people listening to this from around the world could gain more confidence listening to our song," she adds.

With lyrics like "wherever you go, I go," speaks to the struggles the members faced getting to this point, they say.

"The feelings and the difficult situations, I believe we were able to kind of overcome through our ongoing discussions and conversations with each other, so we wanted to kind of add our personal touch to it," says SAENA.

They members say they are excited to see what comes next in their career, and their dedicated fans are along for the ride with them, with hashtags supporting the debut release trending and nearly 200,000 views on the "ECHO" music video in less than 24 hours.

ARAN says what she admires most about music is how just three minutes can save someone’s life, and she hopes she can do that for someone with their own music, and that it would be the biggest honor of her artist life.

Through everything they worked on to get to this point, their love for their music and their fans is what helps them keep growing.

"I hope that our music can be a theme of light or a silver lining to people who are going through struggles or difficult times. I hope our sincerity gets to them," SAENA concludes.

