X:IN makes long-awaited comeback with bold new sound in “Attention Seeker"

Making their return after a year, multinational K-pop girl group X:IN is back with a new mini-album, "Defend Myself."

"It has been very exciting also at the same time, very nerve-racking..but we've been practicing well. We've been preparing well for it, but still to put ourselves out there in public after such a long time, we have a lot of worries and doubts, but we are going to be doing our best and give our fans very enjoyable and good stages," member Aria tells FOX 13.

The group debuted in 2023 with members from South Korea, India, and Russia.

The members use their native languages to their advantage on this album with the title track, "Attention seeker," where they whisper different phrases underneath the bridge in their native languages.

"Upon first listen, it's kind of like, ‘oh, wow. What is this? What is going on right here?’ This is actually the point of this part here to make it seem like all these voices are actually in our head, like fighting with each other," explains Russian member, Nova.

X:IN(엑신) 'Attention seeker' MV

"It was a song we really wanted to do well, so after working hard on it and finally listening to the completed song, we wondered whether READYS would be able to feel all the emotions and stories we wanted to express through it. We were excited to see how our fans would react, and since it’s an album we truly poured our hearts into, we felt proud of it," says Nizz.

The unique style of the song stands out among other current K-pop releases, and the album has a deeper meaning to the members, as the emotions Nizz mentioned were felt by all the members after making a comeback after a year.

Leader E.sha says, "The album, ‘Defend Myself,’ is an album that is the result of a lot of our experiences and difficulties and we’ve been actively participating in the song making, lyric writing, and choreography as well, So it is special for us since we participated so much in making it."

Attention seeker - X:IN エックスイン 엑신 [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 250523

As the members have wrapped up promotions for the song since its release last month, they are looking toward the future with dreams of seeing their fans in-person across the world.

Some of the countries they hope to visit are the U.S., Australia, India, the Czech Republic, and Germany, but they aren’t leaving their domestic fans in Korea out though as they say they hope to have more promotions in their country as well.

In an ending message to fans regarding their album and comeback, E.sha say, "The fans have waited a really long time for this album, but that time is also all the effort we put into this album as well, so we hope the fans really like it and music video a lot, and we hope fans won’t worry about us and just focus on making good memories together in the future."

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

