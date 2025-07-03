K-Pop Star BAEKHYUN packs Seattle's WAMU for long-awaited solo show

In the world of K-pop there are a few iconic groups that everyone has heard of, and EXO is one of them.

EXO, which debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment, has given the K-pop genre numerous hits and produced some of the top vocalists in the industry, including BAEKHYUN.

While a member of the group, he began his solo music career early on, and in 2023, along with members CHEN and Xiumin, he started his own company, INB100.

With hit songs like "UN Village," "Candy," and "Bambi," BAEKHYUN proved that he could succeed on his own.

In May, BAEKHYUN released his latest album titled, "Essence of Reverie."

The music video for the title track, "Elevator," has already reached over 33 million views, showing his continued upward trajectory as a soloist.

Building on top of the album release, he embarked on his first solo world tour, and Seattle made the list.

On July 1, BAEKHYUN took the stage at WAMU to a venue packed with eager fans, some who had waited to see him live since 2012.

"I’ve been a fan for over a decade. ‘Growl’ was the song that drew me in, and the vocals and dance talent was what made me stay. I was excited to be able to hear BAEKHYUN’s voice live as a solo artist," says fan Jes Wornstaff.

Caitlin Pratt adds, "When I saw the announcement for the Seattle show, I was surprised and excited! As a fan, it is fulfilling to take part in building the artist's dream and sharing joy through live performance. Baekhyun is known for his energy, so l felt a lot of anticipation leading up to the show."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (INB100)

Dressed up in outfits based on previous music video concepts, inside jokes made over the years between him and the fans, and hundreds of lightsticks shining bright in the stands, fans showed up to witness one of K-pop’s biggest names in person.

Performing over 20 of his songs, including songs from his most recent album, BAEKHYUN showed all the sides of his music, from smooth R&B styled tracks to bright and fun songs with choreography and dancers.

"I've been a fan of EXO since I was 13. I'm 26 now, and I listen to Baekhyun's music all the time because, although I've always been into K-Pop, I've always gravitated to more chill, ballad-like music. His music is beautifully meaningful and so fun to groove to. I feel so grateful that I was able to experience his music live after all these years," says fan Evelyn Crisostomo.

BAEKHYUN was able to connect to the fans through his music as they sang along to both English and Korean lyrics waving their light sticks high in the air for him to see.

"The show was phenomenal. I loved how he talked to the crowd about his time in Seattle and the light ocean," says Jes Wornstaff.

The U.S. leg of the "Reverie" world tour concludes on July 6 in Los Angeles, but BAEKHYUN says he was able to make great memories in Seattle.

He was able to leave his mark with fans, and even the Seahawks, as he was honored with his own Seahawks jersey, which is tradition for artists who perform at WAMU.

With over 20 stops left across the world in Europe, Australia, and Asia, he is sure to continue making the dreams of fans come true as they line up to see him on his very first world tour.

