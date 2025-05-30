Rookie girl group HITGS aims high after debut with ‘SOURPATCH’

HITGS, an acronym standing for Hip, Innocent, Teenager, Girls, and Story, encapsulates the essence of one of K-pop’s newest girl groups.

With the youngest member being just 15, and the eldest being 18, HITGS is a group who grew up with some of the groups who are still at the height of their career now, seeing the global success they were gaining and dreaming for the same.

"I’ve always wanted to live a life that’s anything but ordinary. When I first saw TWICE on music shows and variety programs, I was captivated by their charm as idols and inspired to follow this dream myself," says Seojin.

The group made their debut last month with their two-song single album, "The 1st Single [Things we love: H]."

"It still feels surreal and exciting to have actually debuted. We’re enjoying every moment, and we’ll continue to work hard as HITGS," says Seohee.

The members debuted with the track "SOURPATCH," a fun and bright track that matches the youthful vibe of the group, and the music video, which currently has over 3.4 million views, was a memorable experience for the members.

"It was our first music video, so we were a bit awkward at first, but we quickly got used to it and had so much fun. The scene where we danced while getting splashed with water is especially memorable," say Hyerin.

As the members were all fans of K-pop and other idols before their debut, performing on music shows was something they couldn’t wait for.

"Watching idol sunbaenims perform made me realize the importance of bringing energy to the stage and truly enjoying it. I also learned how to better communicate with fans. At first, I was unsure, but I’ve gained more confidence and experience," says Seojin.

That confidence and experience is getting them the drive to reach for big years in their first year as a group.

"Our biggest goal is to win Rookie of the Year and to share the charm of HITGS with more people," says Seohee.

HITGS will be able to show more of their style with another track they are set to release next week, called "GROSS."

While the name may be something new for a song title, the concept photos and videos the group has posted online appear to show the same youthful charm that their name was based off.

"GROSS," the group’s first digital single, will be released on June 2.

