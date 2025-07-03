Meet AHOF: K-pop’s newest multinational group off to a promising start

The latest K-pop group to hit the scene is multinational boy group AHOF, and they’ve made a big name for themselves even before debut.

This group is composed of Korean, Chinese, Filipino, Taiwanese, and Japanese members and they were formed on the survival show, Universe League, a music competition show where they competed week after week in singing and dancing in hopes of making their dreams come true.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: F&F Entertainment

Some of the members had previous experience in other groups, while some are getting their start in the industry for the first time.

"We take care of each other when things are tough. Nationalities are different, but our hearts are one," says leader Steven.

"Since we are formed through a survival program, there were

members that had been together before we debuted, but the nine of us, when we gathered together, there were no problems at all," adds JL.

The group’s highly-anticipated first album, "WHO WE ARE," was released on July 1 and received a lot of love from fans.

Their debut music video for "Rendezvous" has already received nearly 10 million views, showing the excitement fans had for the group.

Being the title track, "Rendezvous" encapsulates the essence of the group, full of rock instruments and a youthful sound that deviates from the normal debut sound that most groups go for these days, helping them stand out from other releases.

Describing the album as a movie genre, Han says, "It's an album that is filled up with our identity. I think the process of expressing it can be considered a drama," explains Han.

Being from multiple countries, fans across the world are showing their support online, with the group’s online posts receiving thousands, and sometimes tens of thousands of interactions online.

The anticipation from fans was also shared by the members, as they have set big goals from themselves already.

"Our goal is to meet all our fans across the world," says Steven.

"To win first place on a music show and enter the music charts," adds Han.

Shuaibo adds, "I would like for everyone to recognize us."

"I want to show great performances and music to our fans as much as we can," says Juwon.

While the dreams may be big, with the drastic growth the group has seen even before fans got a taste of their music, and the rapid increase in views and streams within two days, the group may very well be headed toward those dreams very soon.

The success of other survival show winning groups like ZEROBASEONE and ENHYPEN has shown that you don’t have to pursue your dreams in the typical way of joining a company young and debuting there.

Having gone through the disbandment of their former groups, Steven and Woongki show that accomplishing your dreams doesn’t always happen just once, and they say it’s the fans who make it possible.

As the nine members of AHOF begin their career with success, Steven says in a message to fans, "Thank you for waiting for us for so long. We’ll always be here for you, and we love you."

