AMPERS&ONE is kicking off the Spring season with their latest album, "WILD & FREE."

The group, which features two Seattle natives, Kamden and Kyrell, released their third mini-album on April 8 and says it is one of their favorite releases so far.

"It’s very different from our previous albums. It’s more cool and has more swag because we were a little more cutesy in previous ones…and this one is more about embracing yourself and pursuing your dreams," explains Kyrell.

The album’s title track, "Kick Start," which currently has over three million music video views, continues the group’s fun sound with even more memorable choreography.

The six-track EP encapsulates the idea of being young, wild, and free with upbeat tracks like "I Know You" and "WYD," which are two of the member’s favorite songs from the album as well.

Compared to their debut, Kamden says, "We’ve changed a lot, especially compared to ‘On and On…’ especially with visuals like our outfits are more wild, I guess."

Prior to the album release, the members embarked on their first 19-city U.S. tour.

"The U.S. tour was a great success, because we got to meet a lot of our ANDEARs (fan name) living in America. Because of the tour, as a team we got much closer and learned how to give feedback to each other," explains Mackiah.

One message they hoped to convey through the tour was their message of pursuing your dreams just like they did, which led them to the creation of the group.

"Our team name is AMPERS&ONE, and originally the idea was that although we're all individuals, we come together to become one team and to pursue our dreams together, and I think that is the same message that we want to express through our music, especially with this album," says Kyrell.

Looking ahead, the group is excited about what’s to come as they are fresh off their tour and promoting their latest album.

"I think this year, we want to meet our fans more and be able to release more music, and overall, experience more things with our ANDEARs because after our U.S. tour, we've experienced having fun on stage and it’s one of our favorite things to do, so we’d love to continue doing that," says Mackiah.

The members say they are grateful for the continued support from fans and can’t wait to share more sides of themselves with music in the future.

"Thank you to our fans, and for the remainder of our comeback, please make sure to tune in, watch our music shows, and listen to our music," concludes Siyun.

MORE K-POP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

TIOT's 3rd mini-album "FLEX LINE" to showcase new charms and sounds

NEWBEAT makes bold entrance to K-pop scene with debut album ‘RAW AND RAD’

RE:WIND brings K-Pop to the US with debut song ‘FOREVER’

TREASURE’s 'PLEASURE' album brings nostalgia and a fresh sound

K-pop group xikers hints powerful new sound in 'HOUSE OF TRICKY: SPUR'

EVNNE’s rapid rise: The group on their concept, music, and future goals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.