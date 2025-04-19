TIOT's 3rd mini-album “FLEX LINE" to showcase new charms and sounds

One year after their official debut, K-pop group TIOT is back with their third mini-album, "FLEX LINE."

The five-member group released the four-track album on Apr. 17 with a variety of styles they think will show fans a new side of themselves, especially with the title track of the same name.

"The message of this song is that we're going to go beyond our limits and go for our dreams ahead, and flex itself can mean with money or fame, but for us, it's more like our styles and charms that we would like to show to our fans," explains Keonhee.

The heavy instrumentals and hip-hop feel of the title allow the group to show a powerful performance and fun choreography as well.

TIOT(티아이오티) 'FLEX LINE' MV

While the group has only been around for a year, they already have a hand in the production of their music.

"With myself and Keonhee, we have participated in writing lyrics ever since pre-debut with the song, ‘BUNGEE.’ We tried to develop our skills, and we were able to participate this time as well on this album, and it was very fun," says Minseoung.

With "FLEX LINE," the group hopes to show a different side to their music, so they can continue to evolve as artists.

"We had time to compare with our previous songs, and all of us agreed that none of our songs are similar to each other, so it's very brand new," adds Junhyeon.

While the group’s title tracks may be full of energy and intense performances, they still make sure to give fans the slowed-down, vocal-driven tracks in previous releases such as "Take It Slow" and "Starlight," and that continued on "FLEX LINE" with the track, "Always."

The track adds to the charm that Keonhee mentioned wanting to show fans, while also giving the powerful catchy music styles with the other tracks that LOTI, their fans, expect from them.

Looking ahead to the future, the members say their short-term goal is to do their daily performances and activities very diligently, with a bigger long-term goal in mind.

"We would like to perform at the gymnastics stadium and fill it with LOTI, and we would like to perform for free. I would like to donate the performance revenue generated by live broadcasting," says Minseoung.

With "FLEX LINE," the members tell FOX 13 the mini-album tells TIOT’s true story, as well as the stories they’ve always wanted to tell.

"You can sympathize with the message TIOT delivers, so please listen to it a lot," concludes Junhyeon.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

