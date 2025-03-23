K-pop group xikers hints powerful new sound in 'HOUSE OF TRICKY: SPUR'

K-pop group xikers, of KQ Entertainment, is gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, "HOUSE OF TRICKY : SPUR."

The album, set to release on April 4, follows their previous release, "HOUSE OF TRICKY : WATCH OUT," from September, marking a new chapter in the group’s musical journey.

The group spoke exclusively with FOX 13 to give fans a glimpse at what to expect.

"It will be very new, and very powerful, so please look forward to it," teases MINJAE, the group’s leader.

"You can expect a more unique performance from us, different from our past albums," adds HUNTER.

Leading up to the album’s release, xikers has started unveiling concept photos, an exciting part of any K-pop comeback, as fans get a teaser of what they are going to see in the music videos and on stage.

"For this album’s title track, it’s called ‘Breathe,’ and it’s got a very catchy chorus and phrase in the lyrics, and the performance is very powerful, almost as powerful as ‘Red Sun,’ which is our most tiring performance…and so you can expect a new sound on this album," says HUNTER.

SEEUN compares the album to an action genre, saying, "All the tracks on the album are very diverse, but also very energetic and powerful, so it could probably be used for a fighting scene. I think it'd match an action movie the best."

While the members can’t give too much away, they did discuss some of their favorite tracks.

"For me, there's a b-side track on the album called ‘Rock Your Body’ that was a lot of fun to record. It's a little different from the vibes of songs that I usually do. The track is kind of softer. So, normally, when I write rap lyrics, I usually make them to be very fast-paced. But, with this song, there's a bit of the melody involved with the part and I wrote the rap part to be set at a slower pace than I normally would, so it felt different when recording and was very fun," shared YECHAN.

JUNGHOON, who is back following a lengthy hiatus due to injury, adds, "I think fans will be surprised with a song on the album called ‘You Hide We Seek,’ The lyrics are fun, and the melody is really interesting."

As the group officially turns two years old on March 30, they are going into this year ready to show fans new sides of themselves as artists, promising exciting new styles and choreography.

This anticipated album release comes just in time for xikers’ upcoming U.S. tour, where they will be performing in five cities throughout May.

Just like their brother group, ATEEZ, they are known for their stage presence and high-energy choreography, dominating any stage they perform on.

The title track for their upcoming album, "Breathe," is one they are looking forward to showing, calling it surprising for fans, with JUNMIN saying, "From start to finish, the choreography is packed with moves, and there's actually a bit of acting that goes into it, so at first we had to work together on syncing and matching our gestures for it. And since the song is titled "BREATHE," there's actually a lot of parts that reference this idea of 'breathing,' so please look forward to it."

The members say they are excited to make their return to the U.S. with a brand new setlist and to meet their fans again in person.

"We're coming back with a song that is very different in vibes from before, so I hope everyone enjoys it together with us. And for the tour coming up soon, we've prepared a lot so that we can have fun together! Please look forward to it too," concludes SUMIN.

To get tickets for the group’s May tour, visit the xikers website.

