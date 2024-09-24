xikers’ growing influence in K-pop: A rising 5th generation force to watch

Image 1 of 7 ▼ xikers 'HOUSE OF TRICKY WATCH OUT' CONCEPT POSTER

After making their debut in 2023 under KQ Entertainment, home of the K-pop powerhouse group, ATEEZ, xikers has made a name for themselves with their unique sound and performance skills.

In under two years since their official debut in March of last year, xikers recently made their return earlier this month with their fourth mini-album, "HOUSE OF TRICKY : WATCH OUT."

"This album encompasses our ambition and warning as xikers, to trust in ourselves and move forward in the direction that we have chosen, after a journey of only looking ahead and running! As the album strongly reflects our storyline, we wanted to showcase a deeper level of concept execution and immersive performances," says member MINJAE.

Immersive and energetic performances are something they have continued to show fans with all their releases.

Just like their company seniors, ATEEZ, they strive to make every performance unforgettable, from their facial expressions on stage and rap and vocals skills, to their intense choreography they have become known for.

xikers(싸이커스) - ‘위치 (WITCH)’ Official MV

For their latest album, the group released two music videos, for "Bittersweet" and the title track "WITCH," two different styles to show off their versatility.

"Even though the two videos give off very different vibes, they’re connected as continuations of our storyline, so you’ll have to make sure to watch them both very closely. The music and videos are open for interpretation, but that is exactly why they express the diverse and unique xikers narrative very well," HYUNWOO tells FOX 13.

With K-pop being a genre so many artists look to for performance inspiration, xikers is a group showing what is possible when you put ten members with a love, passion, and talent for the stage together.

"The choreography for some of the tracks on this album took lots of practice to master, especially our title track ‘위치 (WITCH)’ because it’s such an intricate dance that requires a lot of teamwork and effort to coordinate each move. But much like with every album and every performance, it’s not that we had any particular challenges, but rather that we took it on as a challenge and enjoyed bringing the track to life," explains HUNTER.

The group, even including stunts in their "Bittersweet" performance, continues to show their energetic passion for their chosen careers in the industry.

xikers, Bittersweet (싸이커스, Bittersweet) [THE SHOW 240924]

Even while being the first boy group under their company after the success of ATEEZ, xikers isn’t letting themselves be overshadowed, as they continue blazing their own trail in the latest generation of K-pop, but still looking forward to the advice of their seniors.

"Hearing their advice and support just means so much to us," HUNTER says.

While they are known for their powerful style of rap and rock-driven music, they are hoping to show fans a different side in the future.

"Up until this point, we’ve given you a really strong image of us through our style and concepts. I think we’d like to try conveying a softer, warmer impression one day too to surprise fans," says HYUNWOO, with YECHAN adding, "I think it would be refreshing to try something completely bright and fresh!"

With their ambition and success so far, their earned title of the 5th generation "super rookie" proves that xikers is a group everyone should be paying attention to as they continue to be a leader in the industry for fans and other artists alike.

"I hope they think, ‘What a cool group!’ or ‘I want to be like that group!’ or even ‘Their performances look fun.’ It would be such a rewarding feeling if someone started their idol journey because of us, as that’s how I started as well," says SUMIN.

And while they are focused on promotions currently for "HOUSE OF TRICKY : WATCH OUT," they are already looking toward the future, planning to release even more for current fans to enjoy, and for new fans to discover.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Q. Tell me about this album and what you wanted to show fans with it.

MINJAE : This album encompasses our ambition and warning as xikers, to trust in ourselves and move forward in the direction that we have chosen, after a journey of only looking ahead and running! As the album strongly reflects our storyline, we wanted to showcase a deeper level of concept execution and immersive performances.

Q. Did you have any expectations or hopes for the tracks and concept of this album before you started preparing it?

JUNMIN : This time, I was actually hoping to do a song that matched a darker concept within our storyline, and I'm really glad that we got to do it. I think it's a concept that I can really immerse myself in, so it’s been very fun.

Q. How would you compare or contrast this mini-album to your previous ones?

SUMIN : This latest EP is a tablespoon richer in how it embodies the narrative, so our storyline becomes a lot clearer through it. It definitely gives a very different vibe from our previous albums, and it’s something you can tell from just the first listen.

Q. All the songs would make a great title track, but was there another track you would pick as a favorite?

JINSIK : I personally really like our performance b-side track 'Bittersweet.' It’s got such a strong impact when you listen to it, and I can’t get over MINJAE’s rap part in the final bridge of the song. It’s one of my favorite parts, and my kind of style, so I’d have to say ‘Bittersweet’.

SEEUN : My favorite song from this EP other than the title track is 'Hang Around.' I usually tend to listen to hip-hop music and songs with a natural vibe in general, so this one was right down my alley. If this were to be chosen as a title track, the members would all probably have pulled it off well too.

Q. The styling and concepts for the music video of ‘위치 (WITCH)’ and the performance video of ‘Bittersweet’ show two different sides of xikers. Can you tell me about what the different styles represent to you as a group?

HYUNWOO : Even though the two videos give off very different vibes, they’re connected as continuations of our storyline, so you’ll have to make sure to watch them both very closely. The music and videos are open for interpretation, but that is exactly why they express the diverse and unique xikers narrative very well.

Q. What part of the album-making experience is your favorite and why?

SEEUN : I always find it the most fun to act out new scenes or show different sides to ourselves that we don’t usually get to during music video shoots. It's exciting and refreshing because I get to try acting that I normally wouldn't have the chance to do.

Q. Is there another song from the album you’d like to film a music video for?

YUJUN : I think it’d be fun to film a music video for "Hang Around" because it’d probably be a track we can shoot in a really cool and sophisticated way.

Q. Which member or members do you think fits this era of xikers the best?

YECHAN : All the members really fit this era of xikers! But… If I had to pick just one member? Maybe the xikers boss baby YECHAN? I think it’s me haha!

Q. Have you received any advice from ATEEZ for this comeback?

HUNTER : They’re always showing us so much support and cheer for us whenever we have a comeback. They also told us that we’ve improved a lot! I also remember WOOYOUNG telling YECHAN that his concept photos looked really good, and hearing their advice and support just means so much to us.

Q. You’ve really made a name for yourself in the industry with your powerful style and concepts. Is there a different style you’d like to try that fans would be surprised by?

HYUNWOO : Up until this point, we’ve given you a really strong image of us through our style and concepts. I think we’d like to try conveying a softer, warmer impression one day too to surprise fans.

YECHAN : I think it would be refreshing to try something completely bright and fresh!

Q. You’ve really become known for your dance skills and your choreography since debut. Were there any challenges with the choreography for the tracks on this album?

HUNTER : The choreography for some of the tracks on this album took lots of practice to master, especially our title track ‘위치 (WITCH)’ because it’s such an intricate dance that requires a lot of teamwork and effort to coordinate each move. But much like with every album and every performance, it’s not that we had any particular challenges, but rather that we took it on as a challenge and enjoyed bringing the track to life.

Q. With multiple albums already, are there any parts of your idol experience that you still look forward to?

JINSIK : I’m always looking forward to seeing how we grow day by day. It’s such an exciting experience every time seeing our growth, and it just drives us to work harder and continue to grow as xikers!

Q. For new fans, what are the top three songs in your discography that you think show who you are as a group the best?

JUNMIN : If I had to pick just three? Well then, first, I’d pick 'Rockstar' because it’s such a good song that it’s definitely worth a listen every single day. Then for the second one, I’d probably recommend ‘XIKEY’. It’s a really unique and great song in the drill genre that you don’t often hear in idol music. For the last song, I’d recommend ‘RUN’ because it’s the perfect track to listen to while driving.

Q. What are your short-term goals as a group that you want to accomplish in the next year?

MINJAE : I want us to be able to hold a concert wherever the fans want to see us. We love seeing the fans in person and performing!

Q. What do you want younger groups to say about you in the future when they think of xikers in the distant future?

SUMIN : I hope they think, ‘What a cool group!’ or ‘I want to be like that group!’ or even ‘Their performances look fun.’ It would be such a rewarding feeling if someone started their idol journey because of us, as that’s how I started as well.

Q. Finally, do you have a message to your fans?

YUJUN : We worked hard on this album, and it makes me so proud and happy to see that road𝓨 love it. Knowing that road𝓨 enjoyed it, we'll keep working even harder in the future!

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Tuesday marks last 7 pm sunset of 2024 in Seattle

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 North shut down in Everett, WA

Argument over motorcycle leads to deadly shooting in Graham, WA

Complaint alleges unethical, unprofessional conduct from Marysville superintendent

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



