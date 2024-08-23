YOON SAN-HA shines with ‘DUSK’: ASTRO’s youngest steps Into the spotlight

As the youngest member of K-pop group ASTRO, fans have seen YOON SAN-HA grow from a teenager with a dream to a man with a knack for success.

First debuting in ASTRO in 2016, SAN-HA took the stage with the group’s bright and fun concept, a concept they became known for at the time.

Over the years, the group’s concept and style has evolved with the growth of the members, while still keeping them known as the talented artists they are, and SAN-HA has continued his upward trajectory in the industry with his latest venture, his debut solo album.

Courtesy of Fantagio

Marking his third debut in the music industry, first with ASTRO, and then with the ASTRO sub-unit MOONBIN&SANHA, "DUSK" is the first mini-album from SAN-HA, marking his debut as a solo artist.

"Since it was my first time preparing an album on my own, it was unfamiliar and challenging, but it was also fun and made me happy. I was grateful for every moment," he tells FOX 13.

The six-track album, "DUSK" features different styles the artist was dreaming to try, along with the raw emotion you can feel through the tracks, even if you don’t speak Korean.

After being in the industry for so long and being known for being in a group, a solo debut came with some pressure for the artist.

"The first thought that came to mind was, ‘Can I really do this well?’ I was very worried about what kind of image fans and the public would like to see from me," he says.

With ASTRO’s journey in recent years being wrapped in tragic loss and also new beginnings, SAN-HA’s debut was a welcomed addition to their discography, with fans across the world showing support for the artist online.

"I wanted to show that I can handle various musical genres and that ASTRO's youngest member can now do well on his own," he explains.

The music video for the title track, "DIVE", has been viewed nearly 10 million times since its release on August 6.

SAN-HA credits the inspiration of the title track to Korean artist GEMINI after seeing performances of his online.

"Seeing him sing while sitting in front of a stand-up microphone, I thought, ‘I want to create music with sincerity too,’ and that's how I decided on ‘Dive’ as the title track," he says.

He even composed the track "Yeowoobyul" on the album, saying he thought of the words "warmth" and "comfort" while he wrote it, a sentiment that fans online say they can feel through his lyrics.

2024 has been a busy year for the artist as he promotes his debut album following his stage appearance in a lead role of the Japanese musical adaption of popular Korean drama, "Crash Landing on You."

"At first, I was very nervous, and the character of Ri Jeong-hyeok felt distant, but the transition from acting to singing on stage felt really enjoyable," he says.

That stage performance wasn’t his only dip into acting, however, as you can see him right now on Netflix in the recently released K-drama, "Romance in the House."

While he has accomplished a lot during his career so far, he has one simple goal.

"My goal these days is to be healthy and happy. I always say this, but I think that's really what it's all about. I hope everyone is healthy and happy," he explains.

His health and happiness is something ASTRO fans, known as AROHA, also wish for, with comments such as, "Sanha is one of the most talented idols working today," and "I am so proud of him," on his "DIVE" music video.

As for what fans can expect to see from him next, SAN-HA says, "I would like to become a person who challenges himself and tries new things. I believe that if I try something new without worrying, I will become an amazing artist in the future."

Read the full interview with YOON SAN-HA below.

This is your very first solo album which is a big step in your career. How has the process been preparing for this album?

Since it was my first time preparing an album on my own, it was unfamiliar and challenging, but it was also fun and made me happy. I was grateful for every moment.

When you were told you would be debuting solo, what was going through your head?

The first thought that came to mind was, "Can I really do this well?" I was very worried about what kind of image fans and the public would like to see from me.

Is there anything that you pay more attention to on your solo activities, or anything different you do compared to your group activities?

Since I have to fill the stage alone as a solo artist, I paid a lot of attention to my dancing and singing during practice.

When starting the preparation, did you already know the style of music you wanted to start your solo career with?

I considered various genres. At first, I was thinking about band sound and playing the guitar, but on some days, I also wanted to fill the stage with dancing. My ideas changed frequently. When discussing these ideas and thoughts during album meetings, it was suggested that I could include all the genres I wanted to try in the album, and that's how "DUSK" came to be.

Tell me about this album and what you wanted to convey with it?

I wanted to show that I can handle various musical genres and that ASTRO's youngest member can now do well on his own.

What was your thought process for deciding on the title track?

While watching videos of solo artists, I came across a video of an artist named GEMINI. I thought his music was really impressive. Seeing him sing while sitting in front of a stand-up microphone, I thought, "I want to create music with sincerity too," and that's how I decided on "Dive" as the title track.

What was it that you wanted to emphasize when you wrote "Yeowoobyul"?

I kept thinking about the words "warmth" and "comfort" while I was writing this song. I also tried to find a warmer guitar sound to match the vibe.

You were also a lead in the Japanese musical adaption of "Crash Landing on You." How was that experience and would you like to return to the stage again in any other specific roles?

At first, I was very nervous, and the character of Ri Jeong-hyeok felt distant, but the transition from acting to singing on stage felt really enjoyable. If given the opportunity, I would like to try diverse roles in the future.

As the youngest member of ASTRO, fans have seen you grow into a talented and mature artist in the industry. Is there any goal you had in the beginning of your career that you are still hoping to accomplish?

My goal these days is "to be healthy and happy." I always say this, but I think that's really what it's all about. I hope everyone is healthy and happy.

What can fans expect to see from you in the future?

I would like to become a person who challenges himself and tries new things. I believe that if I try something new without worrying, I will become an amazing artist in the future.

Do you have a message to fans overall or a message to fans about this album?

This is my first solo album, and I'm very grateful for your support. I will continue to show you many good sides of myself in the future. Everyone, let's all stay healthy and happy!

