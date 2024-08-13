From Dream to Reality: SECRET NUMBER discusses U.S. tour in exclusive FOX 13 interview

K-pop group SECRET NUMBER made a stop in Seattle on August 8 while on their very first U.S. tour since their debut in 2020.

The group spoke with FOX 13 last year about their single release "DOXA" and talked about wanting to tour in America - a dream that has now been accomplished.

"It's been amazing. I honestly can't believe it's actually happening right now. Every day with our members, we're like, ‘are we really in America right now?’ I can't believe it. It's like our dream came true, and we're just so happy to be here," says Jinny before their concert at Nectar Lounge last Thursday.

Their first U.S. tour had eight stops with a new performance every two days.

Preparing for such a busy schedule meant a lot of rehearsals, with members Dita and Jinny saying they rehearsed every song back to back multiple times, just like they would be doing on stage for this tour.

After debuting during the 2020 pandemic, and with this being their first time as a group in the States, seeing their fans in person was always a dream of theirs.

"I was very happy to finally meet the fans who I’d done video fan chats with previously," says Léa.

The members, like other groups, participate in numerous video fan calls, where fans have a chance to speak directly to their favorite idols and groups.

Some fans even go the extra mile with their support.

"One of our fans that had drawn something for us during a video fan chat came to the show with a tattoo of the drawing, and seeing them in person was a very special and thankful moment," says Zuu.

Their stop in Seattle was their second to last stop on the tour at Nectar Lounge, where fans of all ages came to support the group.

Courtesy of Kpop ShowKase

Following their final stop in Los Angeles, Jinny’s hometown, the group returned to Korea, but the tour is something they do not plan to forget.

Speaking on what they plan to do when they get back, Zuu says, "First, I will watch all the videos that LOCKEYs (their fans) have taken and monitor our performances from their point-of-view."

Even though they just wrapped up this tour, Soodam says she is ready for another one, but this time on the world stage, in places such as Latin America.

Another big goal the group has is finally getting a full-length album, a dream of theirs since debut.

Their dedicated fan base across the world continues to show their support and love for the group online, and hopes to see the group grow in the hearts of others as well.

"We’re just so grateful and thankful for our fans, and we just want to say we are absolutely nothing without you guys, you guys made it possible, and we’re just so happy to have you," says Jinny.

For those who may not be familiar with the group yet, the members recommend starting with their songs "SLAM," "Got That Boom," and "Holiday."

