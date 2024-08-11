article

Multinational girl group BLACKSWAN has made their return to the stage after a year, climbing charts across the world and showing new and old fans that they are the group to watch.

"Since ‘Karma’, we've been to the U.S. for fan meetings, we've been to India, and we've been to Dubai for Water Bomb, and we've been preparing really hard for this comeback, so we've been quite busy," says BLACKSWAN leader, Fatou.

American-born member Nvee, who was the final member to join the group last year, was able to return to the States during their California fan meetings for the first time as an idol.

"When we visited the States, it was nice to go back to my home country for a little bit as an artist and with BLACKSWAN and everything, because the last time I was there I was just, you know, someone just trying to become an idol and then being able to actually come back home doing what I love to do, It was a very sentimental moment," she says.

Following the release of their first full group release "Karma" last year, Fatou, Sriya, Gabi, and Nvee have returned with "Roll Up," their first EP together as four, and fans are taking notice of the tremendous growth and confidence the members have been showing through performances.

"Yeah, I think performing wise, we bounce off each other way better now, like you can feel the energy better. And while performing, you also sometimes see some interactions here and there. So I feel like, yeah, we’ve become more comfortable performing together," says Fatou.

"Roll Up" is their first EP together featuring four new tracks, led by the title track of the same name.

"We wanted you to show LUMINA our confidence, and we wanted to say to them that like…girl take your confidence out and show it to us. Let’s roll together," says Gabi.

The group tells FOX 13 they started preparing for their comeback last September, and have been putting in time and effort training to improve together across all aspects on stage.

"I would say the vocal training helped a lot…and thanks to Kany, who also helped us with dance," explains Sriya.

Kany, who choreographed for this album, has become a big name in Korea, working for well-known artists in the industry like SHINee and VIVIZ.

"Working with Kany, it was like, instead of being a choreographer, she was more like a big sister to us. She really brought out the best in us. She improved our skills like crazy," says Fatou.

The confidence the members found through "Roll Up" didn’t come easy, with Fatou saying finding the confidence wasn’t an easy road, but they were able to channel their inner divas, including in the music video which featured large sets, numerous dancers, and outfits that fans say really bring the concept together.



The group recently performed for the K-pop live music show, it’s Live, showcasing their live vocals and ad libs that fans are praising in the comments and social media.

For a group with no Korean members, the cheers from the crowds on live broadcast music shows, and comments from Korean fans online such as, "I was once again surprised by how each person had such a strong personality and their Korean language skills were so outstanding," and "I am grateful to the members for always being sincere about Korea and working hard in Korea," are proving their ability to make a name for themselves in the fast-moving and evolving world of K-pop.

The upward trajectory will reach a new height at the end of August when Apple TV+ releases its six-episode documentary, "K-Pop Idols" set to premiere globally on August 30, 2024.

The series features K-pop groups BLACKSWAN and CRAVITY as well as soloist Jessi.

Fatou was filmed from the beginning of her journey with the group.

"It was just like everyday life for me because they just told us to be as raw as you can. Like, don't hide any emotions, you know, just be yourself, and I filmed for a long time so I'm very excited to see how I was from the start to like the end of it. I'm very excited to see how it turned out," she says.

Apple TV+ released a new teaser today for the documentary previewing an episode seeming to be the beginning stages of Nvee’s arrival to the group.

"The energy between the four of us was indescribable…I think the group now is really solid," says Gabi in the preview.

According to an Apple TV press release, it says, "the series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination while they chase their dreams."

Determination and passion are two words describing BLACKSWAN’s growth in the industry in such a short time, but they do it for their fans, LUMINA.

"You guys are a big blessing to us. Thank you so much for waiting. Thank you for being patient, even though it was painful, but we hope you guys enjoy this EP. I hope we can have a lot of fun together and I hope we can share the love even more. We will always be here for you as you are here for us," concludes Fatou.

