K-rock sensation Xdinary Heroes thrills fans with busy year of new music

Following the release of their first full-length album "Troubleshooting" in April, Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes is continuing their busy year with their latest Xperiment Project release title, "LOVE and FEAR."

Xdinary Heroes debuted in 2021 under JYP Entertainment, one of the top entertainment companies in South Korea.

The company, responsible for launching the careers of big names such as TWICE and Stray Kids, as well as popular rock band DAY6, debuted Xdinary Heroes under their sub-label, STUDIO J.

As the first rock group of the company since DAY6, pressure to make a name for themselves was something some of the members faced.

"It would be a lie to say we didn't have any pressure in the beginning.The biggest thing is each of us has the same idea and that makes us a team. We wanted to make really cool and good music that people can listen to, and we just believed that at the end of the day, if we keep making that music, we will find our own audience," says Jooyeon.

After the first full album, "Troubleshooting" was released in April, the group added even more work to the already busy schedule by starting the Xperiment Project, releasing a new song every month since June, a project giving the members free reign to experiment with new styles in the rock genre, most recently with "LOVE and FEAR," released at the beginning of July.

"I believe that love has duality. It is sweet, but also fearful. So we wanted to show both sides of love through this song," explains Gaon.

Following the release of "LOVE and FEAR," the group made their way to the U.S. for sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles.

Now, as they are back in Korea they are preparing to give the fans more music and content to enjoy.

Speaking on future releases that fans can expect, Jooyeon says, "I really believe that we as a band are limitless and there are no genres that we can not try in the future. So whatever genre that it is, I hope we can interpret it in a very unique XH way."

With a busy end to 2024 ahead, the members say they have their fans to thank for their continued success.

"I just really want to say thank you to our fans who appreciate our music and I just hope that we can respond to their support too with our music and our performance and we can meet their expectations as artists," concludes Jungsu.

The next release in the Xperiment Project is set to drop on August 5, titled "Save Me" at 6PM KST.

