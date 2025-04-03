NEWBEAT makes bold entrance to K-pop scene with debut album ‘RAW AND RAD’

With dozens of K-pop groups debuting every year, standing out in the sea of idols is important for a new group, and the latest one from BEAT INTERACTIVE is hoping to do just that.

NEWBEAT made their official debut on March 24 with their full-length album, "RAW AND RAD."

This seven member group, while they are rookies in the industry, have more pre-debut activity experience than most after touring with their senior group, A.C.E, who recently concluded their contract with the company.

They were to open for the group, as well as have multiple busking activities to show themselves to fans ahead of debut.

"Through busking experience, we learned how to resolve conflicts among us, which ultimately made our bonds and teamwork even stronger," says Kim Riwoo.

Jeon Yeoyeojeong adds, "we collaborated with local dance crews in the cities we visited, which was amazing. I got a lot of confidence by performing in front of an audience and that inspired more desire to meet our fans, too."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: BEAT INTERACTIVE

That experience gave the members a more stable foundation to debut with, as members also participated in the music video for A.C.E’s song, "My Girl," released last year.

Now, as they have officially debuted as NEWBEAT, they are on their own, releasing a full-length 10 track album, something most groups don’t do until well into their career.

"Because we were preparing so many songs, it took us longer to practice and record them within a short time frame, which was challenging. As newbies, we were able to finalize our full album through many discussions with our Creative Directors. Our company also took great care of us and our album so we could present ourselves to the public," says Hong Minsung.

The album features numerous styles, with hip hop, R&B, and EDM in the forefront.

NEWBEAT released two pre-release tracks and music videos for the songs "JeLLo," and "HICCUPS," with the official title track, "Flip the Coin," debuting with the full-album release.

"Our first full-length album, ‘RAW AND RAD,’ embodies our raw, true selves, just as the title suggests, that represents our confidence. If I had to describe it in a few words, I’d choose challenge, determination, passion, and youth," says Park Minseok.

The group’s extensive experience, both before and after debut, has helped them as artists and as a group.

"In addition to our regular practices, whether we're filming a music video, working on choreography, or recording, we've been working diligently toward a shared goal and it helped us grow through feedback and strengthened our bond as a team," says Jo Yunhu.

Now, as they take on the world of K-pop, NEWBEAT is looking forward to showing fans what makes them stand out, both on and off the stage.

"As newbies, we want to show our most sincere and best selves to our fans and meet them soon. Please look forward to seeing more of our individual charms and our growth as a team," concludes Kim Taeyang.

