TREASURE’s 'PLEASURE' album brings nostalgia and a fresh sound

Making their debut in 2020 under one of the biggest Korean entertainment companies, YG Entertainment, award-winning K-pop group TREASURE has released their latest album just in time for spring, called "PLEASURE," a special mini-album.

"This album reflects our grateful heart wanting to pay back the love we received from our fans, so it came to be called the ‘special album,’" says Junkyu.

While the group is known for powerful tracks like "JIKJIN," "BONA BONA," or "KING KONG," they’ve entered the spring season with a much softer and brighter style, led by the title track, "YELLOW."

TREASURE - ‘YELLOW’ M/V

"We wanted to show off a warm approach as opposed to the intense sides of TREASURE we had revealed until now," explains member Yoshi.

The group’s versatility has shined with this album, telling FOX 13 that this style was something they had wanted to try and that it is the perfect season to do so.

The music video for "YELLOW" has received over 43 million views in its two weeks since release, a number achieved by only some of the top groups in the genre.

What they're saying:

"With the purpose of melting our fans' hearts, we also want to fully convey to our fans the emotions filled with the excitement and anticipation that we had felt when we first listened to the songs," says Doyoung.

TREASURE first teased the album back in December when they released the pre-release track "LAST NIGHT," to set the tone for the new style they would be trying out.

The full tracklist also includes "WHATEVER, WHENEVER" and "SARURU," giving the overall album a feeling of youthful nostalgia.

TREASURE - 'LAST NIGHT' M/V



The group has a lot planned for the year on top of the album, embarking on their first U.S. "SPECIAL MOMENT" Tour next month, playing in New York, Washington DC, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

While it is a short run, it is something the group has been looking forward to, as they debuted during the height of the pandemic.

"While we're going there mostly to perform, we'll also be attending promotional events there with many self-promotional videos prepared additionally to the performance. Furthermore, we hope even more fans can welcome us and look forward to seeing us, so that we can visit the U.S. again," says Jihoon.

As TREASURE continues to evolve with new styles and sounds to further expand their global reach, "PLEASURE" begins an exciting new chapter for the members, something they can’t wait to show fans in the coming months and beyond.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.



MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.