New K-Pop group AMPERS&ONE featuring two Seattle natives talks debut album “On and On"

AMPERS&ONE is one of the latest K-Pop boy groups making waves in the industry.

Debuting in November with their self-titled album, the seven members have become a highly talked about group with more than 10 million views on their title track music video, "On and On".

Two of the members are Seattle natives.

Kyrell, who attended Lakeside, and Kamden, who attended Issaquah High School.

During his junior year at Issaquah High School, Kamden visited Korea over his summer break and was casted by FNC Entertainment.

Kyrell joined the company just last summer.

Talking about the group’s first impressions of each other, Kamden says, "It was awesome that I could be in a group with a guy from the same hometown as me."

Credit: FNC Entertainment

Three of the members, Jiho, Brian, and Kamden competed on the popular survival show Boys Planet that aired early last year, the show that formed the winning group ZEROBASEONE

After the show, fans were excited to see where their favorite contestants ended up.

The group’s chemistry has been noticed by fans even though some have known eachother longer than others.

That chemistry, evident in their behind the scenes videos and variety show appearances, has led them to become one of the most talked about recent debut groups.

When asked if they were already preparing for their next release, Kyrell says, "Let’s just say we’re a little sore from dancing," followed by Brian saying, "This song is going to be amazing."

Keeping up with their busy schedule, the group will be heading to Japan later this month to perform, but Kamden and Kyrell say they would love to perform in Seattle in the future, possibly at the University of Washington.

In a message to fans, Brian say, "Thank you guys for always loving us and supporting us, and we will continue to work hard to show you guys more energetic and great performances."