K-pop group 82MAJOR returns with new album ‘SILENCE SYNDROME’

K-pop group 82MAJOR is back with their latest mini-album in a style that is all their own.

The album, titled "SILENCE SYNDROME," is the group’s third mini-album featuring four tracks that the members say have a deep meaning.

"Our new album is called 'SILENCE SYNDROME,' and the word 'SILENCE' carries a double meaning. These days, we live in a society that often conforms and stays silent within a rigid, structured system — and that’s one meaning behind it, but on the flip side, it also represents our determination to break through that silence with 82MAJOR’s music and leave people speechless," explains SEONG IL.

One thing the group has tried to do since debut is to stand out in the world of K-pop, where there are dozens of other groups debuting every year.

The members say that was always a discussion they had with their company in the beginning.

"The one thing that they did tell us is that we're always going to try to break the norms, and not follow any trends," says YE CHAN.

The group’s previous album, "X-82," and its music video for the title, "Stuck," follows the storyline of their latest album’s title, "TAKEOVER."

"I thought 'TAKEOVER' was a track that really shows 82MAJOR’s power. The track features fast-paced, high-energy rap that feels like we're sprinting forward, which we felt suited us really well. Also, while all members rapped in our previous song ‘Stuck,’ this time our vocal members, SEONG IL and DO GYUN, joined in with vocals for the pre-chorus which adds more variety to the track. So we thought it was the perfect choice for the title track," explains SEONG BIN.

Other than the title track, the members continued doing what they’ve done since the beginning, which is writing and composing their b-side tracks, which they performed ahead of the album's release at their third standalone concert, ‘82MAJOR BOOM.’

"We’ve been consistently making music since our trainee days, so we’re really happy that we’re able to show our own sound. As we keep making our own music, we believe our unique musical color will become more defined." says SEONG MO.

One track on the album, "Promise You," holds a significant meaning for the members, because it is dedicated to their fans, and its title was also chosen by the fans, as well.

"After our debut, we said we wanted to make a song for our fans, and we finally did it. Each of us thought of messages we wanted to share with our fans and wrote them into each of our verses. Plus, the fans helped us choose the title, so it’s a song we created together. I think that’s what makes it even more special for them," says SEONG MO.

In their third interview with FOX 13, the group wants to emphasize their drive in creating a unique space in the industry with their style and music, and with "SILENCE SYNDROME," they hope to continue that mission.

"I think we left a really strong impression on everyone with our last title track, ‘Stuck’, and a lot of people have been looking forward to our comeback. We worked hard on preparing for this album to meet those expectations, so please give a listen to ‘SILENCE SYNDROME,’" says leader SEONG IL.

DO GYUN adds, "And this album is full of fresh sounds that you haven't heard from us before, and the charming vocals of all of the members. So once you start listening, you won't be able to stop. "

