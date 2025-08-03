ATEEZ’s Tacoma stop shows why they’re not just a leader in K-pop; They’re redefining t

ATEEZ, who has become a leader in the industry and an inspiration to aspiring and current K-pop idols, took the stage at the Tacoma Dome Wednesday for the second time during their 2025 World Tour titled, "In Your Fantasy."

The eight-member group set the stage on fire with over 20 songs, including solo stages and full group performances.

The group has gained world-wide recognition and chart-topping success, but what local fans love about them is far more special.

What they're saying:

"Their music, dancing, and energy, but most of all, I like how much they care about fans, and how much dedication they put into their work," says Diana Chavez.

"I absolutely adore ATEEZ. I became a fan instantly during pre-debut as KQ Fellaz. Their energy, charisma, sound, and choreography drew me in," Darnita Howard explains.

Jordan Alcantara adds, "I love so many things about them, but among the things I love most are their high standards for performances and the way they push themselves to tell compelling stories. Their creativity and craftsmanship are top tier."

ATEEZ released their latest album "GOLDEN HOUR:PART 3 - In Your Fantasy Edition" on July 11, led by the title track "Lemon Drop," following the renewal of their contact with their company, KQ Entertainment, signing on to bring even more music to fans for years to come.

ATEEZ(에이티즈) - 'Lemon Drop' Official MV

Local perspective:

When local fans heard ATEEZ would be making their return to the state on their latest tour, they knew they had to be there.

Jessa Forsythe-Crane, who attended last year’s show as well, says, "I was thrilled to hear they’d be coming back to the Dome, and their comments during the show about the good memories they had about Tacoma last year made me feel proud to live here."

The Tacoma Dome tells FOX 13 that more than 12,000 tickets were sold.

ATINY, the name of the group’s fans, showed up and showed out in outfits based on music video concepts and inside jokes within the fandom with their light sticks in hand.

From the moment the members took the stage, thousands of fans made their voices heard, singing and chanting along with the music.

Starting the show with a crowd favorite, "Bouncy," a song that gained worldwide attention, ATEEZ showed why they are considered top-class performers and an inspiration to other idols.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ATEEZ courtesy of KQ Entertainment

With high-energy performances, the group performed their solo songs throughout the show in an intimate display of talent for the fans to enjoy.

"All the solos were my favorite. Each song had its own kind of energy that I couldn’t even explain. It was such a beautiful feeling and made me emotional," explains Diana.

With dancers, props, and even fire, the stage was filled with action, and fans stayed on their feet throughout the over-two-hour show.

ATEEZ didn’t leave the stage for long in-between outfit changes, and with the tour-made videos playing during their short breaks, there was always something for fans to enjoy.

"ATEEZ always performs at 110%. Every song and every dance is larger than life. Every performance is full of boundless energy... Their performances are beyond anything I could ever imagine," describes Mikkell Roeland, who decided to attend the show after hearing their latest album.

Performing both new and old hits, the group that started out at a small and brand-new entertainment company, showed the state of Washington and beyond just how far hard work and dedication can get you.

Outside just that music and talent, one thing the fans can agree on is that ATEEZ is more than just a K-pop group.

"What I love about ATEEZ is that they have always made ATINY feel included, like they’re part of the group and make sure we know that no matter where we are in life, for any struggle and success, they’re right there with us," adds fan Brandy Larson.

Following their Tacoma stop, the group now heads to California for their next show in San Jose on August 2, concluding the North American portion of the "In Your Fantasy" tour on August 23 in Mexico City.

